MedSpeed Promotes Matt Gutwein to Chief Operating Officer

18-year Industry Veteran to Oversee National Operations
ELMHURST, Ill., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MedSpeed, the market-leading provider of same-day logistics services to the healthcare industry, has promoted Matt Gutwein to Chief Operating Officer. Gutwein has helped to mold the operations of MedSpeed during his 18-year tenure.
"Matt's contributions to iterating our operating model have enabled MedSpeed to deliver unmatched value for our healthcare customers," said Wes Crampton, President of MedSpeed. "We are confident and excited that under his leadership, our operational strategies will reach new heights."
Gutwein began his MedSpeed career in 2006 as an operations supervisor. He was progressively promoted and most recently served as the Regional Vice President of Operations for the West region. Gutwein holds a BS in Finance from Valparaiso University.
"I am honored and eager to step into this new role and continue driving operational excellence", said Matt Gutwein, MedSpeed COO. "I look forward to working closely with our talented team of MedSpeeders to achieve even greater success and innovation for our customers."
"Much of the success that MedSpeed has enjoyed is a result of our company culture of growth and recognition," said Crampton. "Matt is an excellent example of the growth opportunities afforded to our MedSpeeders. He began his MedSpeed career as a supervisor and through hard work and dedication, has progressively taken on more responsibility."
About MedSpeed
MedSpeed integrates healthcare organizations through the enterprise-wide movement of physical materials: specimens, pharmaceuticals, supplies and more. It transforms transportation into a strategic asset that more effectively utilizes scale, reduces risk, eliminates redundancies and centralizes services. The company has grown from a Chicago-based startup into a national enterprise with over 150 hub operations across 32 states. Its client base includes 29 of the top 100 health systems in the country. http://www.medspeed.com
Media Contact
Alison Huffines, MedSpeed, 1 6303795388, [email protected], https://www.medspeed.com/
SOURCE MedSpeed
Share this article