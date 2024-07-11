MedSpeed Promotes Matt Gutwein to Chief Operating Officer

"I look forward to working closely with our talented team of MedSpeeders to achieve even greater success and innovation for our customers." Post this

Gutwein began his MedSpeed career in 2006 as an operations supervisor. He was progressively promoted and most recently served as the Regional Vice President of Operations for the West region. Gutwein holds a BS in Finance from Valparaiso University.

"I am honored and eager to step into this new role and continue driving operational excellence", said Matt Gutwein, MedSpeed COO. "I look forward to working closely with our talented team of MedSpeeders to achieve even greater success and innovation for our customers."

"Much of the success that MedSpeed has enjoyed is a result of our company culture of growth and recognition," said Crampton. "Matt is an excellent example of the growth opportunities afforded to our MedSpeeders. He began his MedSpeed career as a supervisor and through hard work and dedication, has progressively taken on more responsibility."

About MedSpeed

MedSpeed integrates healthcare organizations through the enterprise-wide movement of physical materials: specimens, pharmaceuticals, supplies and more. It transforms transportation into a strategic asset that more effectively utilizes scale, reduces risk, eliminates redundancies and centralizes services. The company has grown from a Chicago-based startup into a national enterprise with over 150 hub operations across 32 states. Its client base includes 29 of the top 100 health systems in the country. http://www.medspeed.com

