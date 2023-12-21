MedTech Color Announces 2024 Pitch Competition to Advance Diversity in MedTech Innovation

MedTech Color's 4th Annual Pitch Competition will take place on March 15th, 2024 at Covel Commons, UCLA Campus, during LA Medtech Week.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MedTech Color (MTC), a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the representation of persons of color in the MedTech industry, is excited to announce its fourth annual Pitch Competition. Entering its fourth year, this event has become a significant catalyst for African-American and Hispanic entrepreneurship, offering a unique platform to present and promote groundbreaking technologies. This year, the Pitch Competition will include a special competition focusing on innovations addressing pediatric populations.

"Since its inception, the MedTech Color Pitch Competition has been an instrumental event for inspiring and supporting medical technology early-stage companies," said Kwame Ulmer, Founder of MedTech Color. "In four years, we have received over 300 applications, invested in 30 companies, and awarded over $865,000 in cash and in-kind services. Our top prize winners, including African-American women-led startups, have been featured in prestigious publications like Forbes and Vanity Fair, and transitioned into major accelerators like MedTech Innovator and Techstars."

MTC's 2024 Pitch Competition continues to support diverse founders by providing industry sponsorships and awards to bring innovative products to the market. The top finalists will benefit from the MTC Pitch Bootcamp, a pre-competition accelerator offering speed interview sessions focused on venture capital, masterclasses, workshops, and a professional membership with MedTech Color network benefits.

Partnership with ADPI: Fostering Pediatric MedTech Innovation

This year, MTC has partnered with the Alliance for Pediatric Device Innovation (APDI), led by Children's National Hospital, for a special edition of the "Make Your Medical Device Pitch for Kids!"™ competition.

Only about one-quarter of medical devices designed, reviewed, and approved are for children. This leaves countless children and families without appropriate medical care, disproportionately affecting communities of color. This collaboration creates a space for pediatric medical device innovation to be more inclusive and supportive of African-American and Hispanic Pediatric innovators.

MedTech Color's Annual Pitch Competition is vital in changing the landscape of venture capital funding, where African-American and Hispanic entrepreneurs receive less than 4% of total funding. By supporting these innovators, MedTech Color is fostering a more diverse and inclusive MedTech environment.

Please click here for more information about MedTech Color's 2024 Pitch Competition finalists and their innovative business concepts. For more information about the event, please click here.

About MedTech Color:

MedTech Color is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization aiming to advance the representation of persons of color in the medical device industry; a destination and resource for professional development, thought leadership, and strategies to increase the number of underrepresented executives who enter, stay, and contribute to the industry. For more information, please visit: https://medtechcolor.org

Media Contact

BRAND LA, MedTech Color, 1 3109902354, [email protected], https://www.medtechcolor.org/

SOURCE MedTech Color