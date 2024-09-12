Medtel announces SurgiScript is now a qualified solution on Mayo Clinic Platform, enhancing surgical care coordination

"Being recognized as a qualified solution on Mayo Clinic Platform is a major step forward for Medtel and for surgical teams seeking to elevate their operations." -- Harold Mondschein, CEO of Medtel Post this

Harold Mondschein, CEO of Medtel, shares his thoughts on this development: "Being recognized as a qualified solution on Mayo Clinic Platform is a major step forward for Medtel and for surgical teams seeking to elevate their operations. SurgiScript empowers surgical teams by standardizing processes, improving stakeholder communication and optimizing each stage of the surgical workflow. This qualification allows us to expand our impact, supporting more healthcare organizations in their mission to deliver outstanding surgical care."

Mayo Clinic Platform_Solutions Studio is a program designed to accelerate the development and deployment of digital health solutions, facilitating faster and easier innovation and adoption with access to global, federated de-identified data and efficient, scalable integration into clinical workflows. Solutions Studio offers an objective and comprehensive qualification process that evaluates solutions for accuracy, efficacy and susceptibility to bias.

"Solutions Studio speeds up the pace of digital healthcare innovation, and it is critical for technology developers to follow best practices in developing, validating and deploying their AI solutions. When a solution is qualified, healthcare providers know it has been evaluated by Mayo Clinic Platform using a proprietary process designed to promote transparency, explainability and reliability of the solution's performance, all aimed at supporting care teams and improving patient outcomes," says Steve Bethke, vice president of solution developer market, Mayo Clinic Platform.

About Medtel: Medtel is a healthcare technology company at the forefront of transforming surgical care coordination. With its SurgiScript platform, Medtel provides healthcare organizations with a comprehensive suite of tools to standardize surgical processes, enhance communication and automate workflows, resulting in better patient outcomes, streamlined operations and improved financial performance. Medtel is proud to have SurgiScript as a qualified solution on Mayo Clinic Platform, reinforcing its commitment to driving excellence in surgical care. To learn more about how Medtel is transforming surgical care coordination, visit our website or contact us directly.

Mayo Clinic Platform does not endorse or otherwise warrant the functionality, quality or performance of the Medtel technology solution described in this article (the "Solution"). Participation in Mayo Clinic Platform's Solution Studio Program does not constitute, include or imply any product warranties from Mayo Clinic, including, without limitation, any implied warranties of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose or noninfringement, all of which are expressly disclaimed by Mayo Clinic Platform. Any rights or remedies associated with the Solution shall be provided by Medtel, and not by Mayo Clinic.

For media inquiries, contact:

Matt Mannino

Chief Commercial Officer

Medtel

[email protected]

SOURCE Medtel