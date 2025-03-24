Medtel Welcomes Dr. Richard Iorio as Senior Advisor, Bringing Decades of Leadership in Healthcare Excellence

"I am excited to join Medtel as a Senior Advisor and contribute to its mission of improving surgical care coordination," Dr. Richard Iorio, Senior Advisor Post this

"Dr. Iorio's expertise in orthopedic surgery, healthcare policy, and value-based care makes him an invaluable addition to Medtel," said Harold Mondschein, CEO of Medtel. "His leadership will strengthen our ability to support healthcare providers with technology that improves surgical coordination, enhances patient care, and drives operational efficiency."

A graduate of Harvard University and Boston University School of Medicine, Dr. Iorio has published over 330 scientific papers, authored multiple books, and received numerous prestigious awards for his contributions to orthopedic research. He is a past president of the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons (AAHKS) and holds leadership positions in the Hip Society and Knee Society.

"I am excited to join Medtel as a Senior Advisor and contribute to its mission of improving surgical care coordination," said Dr. Iorio. "Medtel's platform enhances efficiency, connectivity, and decision-making for surgeons and healthcare providers—critical elements in today's evolving healthcare landscape."

Dr. Iorio's leadership in clinical effectiveness, alternative payment models, and patient-centered care aligns with Medtel's vision of streamlining surgical coordination and empowering providers with real-time data-driven solutions. His guidance will play a key role in expanding Medtel's reach and impact in the orthopedic community.

