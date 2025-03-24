Medtel Welcomes Dr. Richard Iorio as Senior Advisor, Bringing Decades of Leadership in Healthcare Excellence

Dr. Richard Iorio joins Medtel as Senior Advisor to advance surgical care coordination and value-based care.
OLD GREENWICH, Conn., March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Medtel, a leading healthcare technology company specializing in surgical care coordination, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Richard Iorio as Senior Advisor. A nationally recognized expert in hip and knee replacement, physician quality, and value-based care, Dr. Iorio brings a wealth of clinical and leadership experience to Medtel's mission of improving connectivity between providers and optimizing surgical workflows.
Dr. Iorio is the Vice Chairman of Clinical Effectiveness at Brigham and Women's Hospital and holds the Richard D. Scott, MD Distinguished Chair in Orthopaedic Surgery. He previously served as Chief of the Adult Reconstruction and Total Joint Arthroplasty Service at Brigham and Women's and held leadership roles at NYU Langone Medical Center's Hospital for Joint Diseases. In addition to his academic and clinical work, Dr. Iorio has been instrumental in advancing alternative payment models in orthopedic surgery, establishing Centers of Excellence, and pioneering outpatient arthroplasty programs.
"Dr. Iorio's expertise in orthopedic surgery, healthcare policy, and value-based care makes him an invaluable addition to Medtel," said Harold Mondschein, CEO of Medtel. "His leadership will strengthen our ability to support healthcare providers with technology that improves surgical coordination, enhances patient care, and drives operational efficiency."
A graduate of Harvard University and Boston University School of Medicine, Dr. Iorio has published over 330 scientific papers, authored multiple books, and received numerous prestigious awards for his contributions to orthopedic research. He is a past president of the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons (AAHKS) and holds leadership positions in the Hip Society and Knee Society.
"I am excited to join Medtel as a Senior Advisor and contribute to its mission of improving surgical care coordination," said Dr. Iorio. "Medtel's platform enhances efficiency, connectivity, and decision-making for surgeons and healthcare providers—critical elements in today's evolving healthcare landscape."
Dr. Iorio's leadership in clinical effectiveness, alternative payment models, and patient-centered care aligns with Medtel's vision of streamlining surgical coordination and empowering providers with real-time data-driven solutions. His guidance will play a key role in expanding Medtel's reach and impact in the orthopedic community.
