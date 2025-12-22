MedTrainer Adds Chief Client Role, Appoints Erika Gotlieb To Maximize Success Of Healthcare Workforce Compliance Teams

"What matters to our clients is what matters to us. We know when they're facing deadlines, audits, or staffing challenges and are ready to step in and provide the insight and support for success." - Erika Gotlieb, MedTrainer Chief Client Officer Post this

Enabling Success for All MedTrainer clients

Gotlieb has worked with all sizes of healthcare organizations, from those that have just a handful of providers to some of the nation's largest, including Kaiser Permanente and Mass General Brigham. As MedTrainer gains traction with mid-market healthcare organizations, Gotlieb's experience will elevate the right balance of service for every size client.

"As MedTrainer continues to grow, it's essential that we maintain our deep commitment to clients," said Steve Gallion, MedTrainer CEO. "Creating the Chief Client Officer role allows us to be even more intentional about understanding our clients' evolving needs and delivering the proactive support they deserve. Erika's proven track record of building trusted partnerships with leading healthcare organizations makes her the ideal person to guide this next phase of our client success strategy."

Gotlieb brings impressive experience in building relationships that help clients achieve the greatest level of success, leading to efficiency gains and peace of mind compliance. In previous roles, she has reduced the software implementation time by as much as 50% to help clients achieve value faster. When healthcare organizations are able to start leveraging MedTrainer sooner, they solidify their position for upcoming audits and surveys, and start earning revenue sooner when new providers are hired. Gotlieb has a running start at MedTrainer, where clients already get started a month and a half faster than the industry average, according to G2.

Building on a Solid Foundation

Clients have always been at the core of MedTrainer's mission. The award-winning client support team maintains a client satisfaction score of 4.79 out of 5 and a first-call resolution rate of 90%. MedTrainer's commitment to clients is referenced in many reviews, and every product innovation starts with a client need, whether it is a course to meet a state-specific regulation or a bulk action that eliminates the administrative burden for credentialing professionals. The addition of Gotlieb brings a powerful advocate to identify new strategies that will bring value to clients through time savings, efficiency gains, and even increased revenue.

About MedTrainer

Established in 2013, MedTrainer's proven compliance platform, now equipped with AI-enhanced efficiency, accelerates and simplifies healthcare workforce compliance. The natively-built software platform helps small and medium-sized healthcare organizations save time, reduce risk, and increase revenue through effective management of workforce compliance. MedTrainer's all-in-one integrated technology solution delivers credentialing, training, and compliance workflows to manage business-critical activities that meet regulatory and industry standards. Backed by Telescope Partners and Vista Equity Partners, MedTrainer is used by over 300,000 healthcare professionals at more than 15,000 healthcare sites across the United States.

