MedTrainer Adds Chief Revenue Officer To Meet Rising Market Demand

"While MedTrainer is already a leader in compliance and credentialing, we know many larger healthcare organizations still view us as a best-kept secret," said Steve Gallion, CEO of MedTrainer. "Jamie's experience makes him the ideal leader to align the needs of mid-market healthcare organizations with our platform, and position MedTrainer as the go-to platform for healthcare compliance."

The Right Leader at the Right Time

MedTrainer has achieved double-digit growth in recent years by helping healthcare organizations simplify compliance, credentialing, and learning through one unified platform. Healthcare organizations under 5,000 employees are currently under-served in the market and with a strong revenue leader, MedTrainer is uniquely positioned to fill that gap.

"MedTrainer plays a unique role in the future of healthcare by helping providers onboard new staff in a high-turnover industry, remain compliant to secure their funding, and ensure optimized revenue streams from credentialing," Oakes says. "By understanding the unique needs of healthcare organizations, the MedTrainer sales team can do our part to help providers better achieve their caring mission with the best healthcare workforce compliance tools in the market."

Oakes has repeatedly proven his ability to expand market share, align teams, and demonstrate client value at scale. For the past 20 years, he has held executive-level roles across the full healthcare landscape from small practices in multiple care settings to enterprise health systems. Most recently, Oakes served as the Chief Revenue Officer for Sentrics, an integrated technology provider of data-driven solutions to improve outcomes for senior living communities and hospitals.

Maintaining Momentum Into the Next Chapter

Fueled by rapid product innovation and quick release of high-value AI workflows, MedTrainer is positioned to serve more healthcare organizations in 2026. As demand rises for unified compliance and credentialing solutions, MedTrainer's comprehensive capabilities meet the needs of larger healthcare organizations with greater speed and precision. MedTrainer's continued investment in automation, enterprise scalability, and superior client experience sets the stage for sustained momentum and broader industry impact.

"As more healthcare organizations choose MedTrainer, I'm excited to help accelerate that momentum," said Oakes. "We're not just selling software — we're solving critical compliance and credentialing challenges that impact care delivery every day. My goal is to help every healthcare organization, from small practices to large systems, gain access to MedTrainer's platform so they can operate efficiently, stay compliant, and focus on patient care."

With Oakes' appointment, MedTrainer reinforces its commitment to growth, innovation, and customer success as it continues to shape the future of healthcare compliance.

About MedTrainer

Established in 2013, MedTrainer's proven compliance platform now equipped with AI-enhanced efficiency, accelerates and simplifies healthcare workforce compliance. The natively-built software platform helps small and medium-sized healthcare organizations save time, reduce risk, and increase revenue through effective management of workforce compliance. MedTrainer's all-in-one integrated technology solution delivers credentialing, training, and compliance workflows to manage business-critical activities that meet regulatory and industry standards. Backed by Telescope Partners and Vista Equity Partners, MedTrainer is used by over 300,000 healthcare professionals at more than 15,000 healthcare sites across the United States.

