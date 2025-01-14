MedTrainer and Propelus Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Provider Credentialing

Partnership supercharges provider credentialing software with industry-leading data capabilities. Post this

"This partnership immediately supercharges MedTrainer's cutting-edge credentialing platform with Propelus's deep and broad data to automate license verifications across all 50 states. The combined capability gives our small and medium-sized customers a streamlined, highly automated, and design-to-fit credentialing solution, which is needed in today's increasingly complex environment," said Steve Gallion, CEO of MedTrainer.

The partnership between MedTrainer and Propelus delivers several advantages, including:

Faster provider onboarding: Automate all types of license verification and credentialing processes, enabling providers to join your organization or network and deliver care more quickly with reduced administrative burden.

Improved accuracy: Access comprehensive, reliable, and up-to-date data for primary source verification, minimizing errors and ensuring data integrity.

Increased efficiency: Streamline workflows, reduce manual tasks and paperwork, and save valuable time for both providers and administrators.

Enhanced compliance: Minimize risk by seamlessly verifying licenses, certifications, and other credential requirements, ensuring adherence to industry standards and regulations.

Comprehensive oversight: Access data centrally and leverage robust reporting to maintain information and credentialing status, facilitating better oversight and near real-time decision-making.

Maximized revenue: Shortening the initial credentialing timeline reduces lost revenue. On-demand monitoring prevents delays in re-credentialing and the inability to bill for services.

"We are honored to collaborate with MedTrainer and our many customers to meaningfully address the growing need for efficient and reliable credentialing solutions in the healthcare industry," said Julie Walker, CEO of Propelus. "Our complementary values-driven approach and commitment to solving healthcare workforce challenges through technology and innovation is our highest priority."

By combining MedTrainer's provider credentialing platform with Propelus's extensive Data Solutions, the partnership sets a new standard for faster, smarter, and more complete provider compliance.

Organizations interested in learning more about this enhanced offering can visit https://medtrainer.com/products/credentialing/.

About MedTrainer

Established in 2013, MedTrainer accelerates and simplifies healthcare workforce compliance. MedTrainer is a natively-built software platform that helps small and medium-sized healthcare organizations save time, reduce risk, and increase revenue through effectively managing workforce compliance. MedTrainer's all-in-one integrated technology solution delivers credentialing, training, and compliance workflows to manage business critical activities that meet regulatory and industry standards. Backed by Telescope Partners and Vista Equity Partners, MedTrainer is used by over 300,000 healthcare professionals at more than 15,000 healthcare sites across the United States.

About Propelus

Propelus streamlines workforce compliance management for healthcare. Our innovative technology and strategic partnerships empower millions of professionals and their employers, regulators, and partners to work together, ensuring a better-connected and more efficient healthcare ecosystem. For over 20 years, Propelus has been a trusted leader, providing seamless compliance solutions to millions of professionals. We leverage market-leading technology and essential data to simplify complex operations, reduce risk, and promote a safer, healthier, happier workforce and better communities.

