MedTrainer and Surglogs Partner to Deliver Healthcare's Most Complete Compliance Ecosystem

This partnership unites two of healthcare technology's most trusted names, combining what each does best to deliver a unified ecosystem that no competitor can replicate. Post this

This partnership unites two of healthcare technology's most trusted names, combining what each does best to deliver a unified ecosystem that no competitor can replicate. Both MedTrainer and Surglogs are well-established companies, built on years of healthcare expertise, and leading the way in compliance innovation. The result is a pairing that delivers the best compliance solutions, faster to all healthcare organizations.

"In collaborating closely with our valued customers nationwide, it is clear that the primary operational challenge is not executing compliance tasks, but achieving comprehensive, real-time visibility," explains Peter Zajac, Surglogs CEO and Co-Founder. "By uniting our platforms, we deliver an unrivaled ecosystem that competitors simply cannot match. We are pairing our live digital standards, AI policy-to-task crosswalking, and enterprise mock survey engine with MedTrainer's premium policy and accredited learning content—closing the operational loop completely to provide continuous audit readiness for single facilities and large corporations alike."

Inside Healthcare's First Truly Unified Compliance Ecosystem

Together, MedTrainer and Surglogs provide a total compliance solution that gives healthcare leaders real-time visibility and confidence that every action is documented, compliant, and ready for review 365 days a year. For the first time, industry-leading curated healthcare compliance training, policy management, incident reporting, sterilization logs, equipment checks, and provider credentialing are available through a single login. AI-enhanced workflows flag compliance gaps and align tasks with active accreditation standards, all while keeping users in control. While many platforms offer basic digital logging, Surglogs offers the gold standard for digital logging functionality.

Key Benefits for Healthcare Organizations

Centralized compliance: Single sign-on (SSO) between both systems eliminates extra steps and passwords.

Audit readiness: All compliance records and evidence are at a surveyor's fingertips, reducing the stressful back-and-forth of an on-site visit.

Unified visibility: All compliance actions and data in a single login eliminate the blind spots that come from fragmented systems.

Faster implementation: A single contract for the full compliance ecosystem simplifies legal and IT needs, so systems are up and running sooner.

Peace of mind: Proven tools from established leaders in healthcare compliance technology offer industry trust not available from an industry newcomer.

For healthcare organizations currently using Surglogs, the partnership unlocks access to MedTrainer's healthcare learning management system, incident reporting, AI-enhanced compliance workflows, and provider credentialing capabilities — critical capabilities that complement everything Surglogs already does well. Healthcare teams will be able to assign, track, and complete staff training alongside their daily logging and compliance workflows, eliminating the need to manage a separate education platform. MedTrainer's advanced provider credentialing software saves time and gives organizations a single source of truth for workforce compliance. Together, these additions mean Surglogs' clients can move from managing operational compliance to owning the full compliance picture, from the clinical floor to the credentialing file.

Through this partnership, MedTrainer clients will gain access to Surglogs' powerful digital logging capabilities, eliminating paper-based compliance checks and centralizing documentation in a single login. Adding logging functionality that meets the unique demands of ambulatory environments rounds out MedTrainer's already powerful compliance solution and delivers time savings of 30 minutes or more, per employee, each month. While many platforms offer basic digital logging, Surglogs has redefined healthcare compliance by closing the gaps between standard requirements, daily practice, and evidence collection. Ease of use, automated reminders, and instant visibility are prioritized across both solutions, keeping every facility in a continuous state of survey readiness.

Built for Today. Designed for What's Next.

The MedTrainer and Surglogs partnership marks a turning point for healthcare compliance — one where fragmented systems, audit anxiety, and administrative overload are replaced by visibility, confidence, and time. As both companies continue to innovate and expand their combined ecosystem, healthcare organizations can expect a roadmap built around one goal: giving their teams the tools they need to do their best work, every day.

Learn more at MedTrainer.com and Surglogs.com.

About MedTrainer

Established in 2013, MedTrainer's proven healthcare compliance platform, now equipped with AI-enhanced efficiency, accelerates and simplifies healthcare workforce compliance. The natively built software platform helps small and medium-sized healthcare organizations save time, reduce risk, and increase revenue through effective management of workforce compliance. MedTrainer's all-in-one integrated technology solution delivers credentialing, training, and compliance workflows to manage business-critical activities that meet regulatory and industry standards. Backed by Telescope Partners and Vista Equity Partners, MedTrainer is used by over 800,000 healthcare professionals at more than 32,000 healthcare sites across the United States.

About Surglogs

Surglogs, the ultimate regulatory and accreditation platform trusted by over 1,000 healthcare facilities, takes the stress out of compliance while empowering healthcare professionals to consistently uphold rigorous health and safety standards. Surglogs automates the development of policies and procedures, streamlines digital workflows, and simplifies evidence collection, enabling clinicians and administrators to focus on delivering exceptional patient care while adhering to the highest standards of patient safety. For more info, visit https://surglogs.com/.

Media Contact

Vince Koehler, Chief Marketing Officer, MedTrainer, 1 888-337-0288, [email protected], https://medtrainer.com/

MedTrainer Media Relations, MedTrainer, 1 888-337-0288, [email protected], https://medtrainer.com/

SOURCE MedTrainer