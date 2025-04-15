MedTrainer Announces Partnership With Paylocity to Simplify Healthcare Workforce Compliance

"Our partnership with Paylocity streamlines key compliance workflows, getting new hires up-to-speed quickly with confidence that employee data is always up to date and accurate." - Steve Gallion, CEO at MedTrainer Post this

"Compliance teams in healthcare organizations face immense pressure to ensure accuracy while managing ever-evolving regulations," said Steve Gallion, CEO at MedTrainer. "Our partnership with Paylocity streamlines key compliance workflows, getting new hires up-to-speed quickly with confidence that employee data is always up to date and accurate. By eliminating manual data entry and integrating compliance seamlessly into the onboarding process, we're making it easier than ever for organizations to stay compliant while reducing administrative burden."

The relationship between MedTrainer and Paylocity delivers several advantages, including:

Stronger compliance management: Reduce risk and gain peace of mind with MedTrainer's high-quality courses that meet regulatory and accreditation guidelines.

Faster time to contribute: Leveraging automation, new hire compliance tasks can be assigned sooner so it's easier to meet OSHA and CMS deadlines.

Time savings: Automatic assignment of training, policies, and HR forms by role, department, and location multiplies the time savings by every employee.

Improved accuracy: Be confident every employee is assigned all required courses and policies based on their role with name, job title, employee status, and hire date automatically transferred from Paylocity to MedTrainer.

Cost savings: Easily make the choice to improve operations with a lower integration cost resulting from MedTrainer and Paylocity's partnership.

Scalability and flexibility: Support for organizations of all sizes with a solution that grows with your workforce needs.

Commitment to customer support: Keep moving forward with industry-leading live phone and electronic customer support, as well as online support centers.

About MedTrainer

Established in 2013, MedTrainer accelerates and simplifies healthcare workforce compliance. MedTrainer is a natively-built software platform that helps small and medium-sized healthcare organizations save time, reduce risk, and increase revenue through effectively managing workforce compliance. MedTrainer's all-in-one integrated technology solution delivers credentialing, training, and compliance workflows to manage business critical activities that meet regulatory and industry standards. Backed by Telescope Partners and Vista Equity Partners, MedTrainer is used by over 300,000 healthcare professionals at more than 15,000 healthcare sites across the United States. For more information, visit www.medtrainer.com

Media Contact

Vince Koehler, MedTrainer, 1 888-337-0288, [email protected], https://medtrainer.com/

Erin Crowley, MedTrainer, 1 888-337-0288, [email protected], https://www.paylocity.com/

SOURCE MedTrainer