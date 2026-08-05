MedTrainer Appoints Rishi Patel as Chief Financial Officer to Accelerate Growth and Deepen Client Impact

Rishi Patel will lead financial strategy across MedTrainer, with a focus on directing resources where they create the most value — for the business and for its clients. Post this

"We've spent years building technology that takes the burden off healthcare's back office, and Rishi is going to help us solidify the same discipline in running our own business," explains MedTrainer CEO Steve Gallion. "He brings the rigor, operational clarity, and collaborative mindset needed to pave the way for investment in retention, support, and product development on behalf of our clients."

Improved Operations to Better Serve Clients

Patel joins MedTrainer at an important moment of growth, with a mandate to align the business behind its core mission of simplifying compliance. MedTrainer makes it easier for healthcare organizations to keep staff trained, credentialed, and compliant — without the administrative overhead that pulls resources away from patient care.

"Healthcare runs in my family, and that's given me a front-row seat to both the calling and the chaos," said Rishi Patel, MedTrainer Chief Financial Officer. "I'm excited to join a company that is making the industry better. Getting the business side right isn't separate from the mission. It's what makes the mission possible."

Patel is a strong proponent of using technology — including AI-powered capabilities — to amplify what great teams can accomplish. Under his leadership, MedTrainer will continue investing in the combination of smart automation combined with human expertise. This will help MedTrainer continue to maintain the pace of innovation solving client needs, deliver stronger support, and provide confidence for healthcare teams who want to focus on care instead of compliance.

Experience to Lead MedTrainer Forward

Patel holds an MBA from Georgia Tech and a BBA in Accounting from the University of Georgia. He is also a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt and holds a certificate in Executive Communication & Leadership Presence from Emory University's Goizueta Business School. His appointment comes as MedTrainer announces several strategic partnerships and closes the credentialing loop with end-to-end privileging within the platform.

Patel rounds out a strong executive team focused on delivering value to healthcare organizations, expanding the company's ability to serve more clients, and maintaining rapid product innovation to meet the industry's needs.

About MedTrainer

Established in 2013, MedTrainer's proven healthcare compliance platform, now equipped with AI-enhanced efficiency, accelerates and simplifies healthcare workforce compliance. The natively built software platform helps small and medium-sized healthcare organizations save time, reduce risk, and increase revenue through effective management of workforce compliance. MedTrainer's all-in-one integrated technology solution delivers credentialing, training, and compliance workflows to manage business-critical activities that meet regulatory and industry standards. Backed by Telescope Partners and Vista Equity Partners, MedTrainer is used by over 800,000 healthcare professionals at more than 32,000 healthcare sites across the United States.

Media Contact

Vince Koehler, Chief Marketing Officer, MedTrainer, 1 888-337-0288, [email protected], https://medtrainer.com/

MedTrainer Media Relations, MedTrainer, 1 888-337-0288, [email protected], https://medtrainer.com/

SOURCE MedTrainer