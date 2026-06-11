MedTrainer Closes the Credentialing Loop With End-to-End Privileging and Board Approval

"Healthcare teams have spent years navigating a privileging process that was never designed to be easy. That ends now." -Todd Scott, MedTrainer Chief Technology Officer Post this

Completing the Privileging Lifecycle in One Platform

Before a provider is granted privileges to perform specific clinical services within a facility, all credentials must be collected and verified, an application completed, and packet compiled. The information is then submitted to a board or committee for review and final sign-off. This process involves dozens of emails, double-checking, coordination across departments, manual tracking, and downloading documents from one tool just to upload to another tool. This is exactly the problem MedTrainer is addressing by bringing it all into a single platform.

Here's what the process looks like within MedTrainer's healthcare credentialing software:

Automatic retrieval and central storage of licenses and certifications directly from state boards

Auto-filled and electronically completed delineation of privileges forms

Automated provider signing (automatic email request for signature, electronically signs the application, and automatically sent back)

Required credentials are automatically compiled to be sent with the application

Automated board or committee review and signature (email automatically generated with packet, sign application electronically, automatically sent back and stored)

Automatic tracking of each step in the process with visibility into status and progress

What sets MedTrainer's privileging workflow apart is automation and the elimination of additional tools. Licenses and certifications are automatically collected from licensing boards without leaving MedTrainer. Demographic information auto-fills in the privileging application, and the system sends the document directly to the provider for signature. There is no more downloading the application, uploading to an e-signing tool, downloading after signature, and re-uploading to credentialing software.

The Gap Signature Collection Closes

Many credentialing tools include parts of the privileging process, but lack electronic signature collection. Without signature collection embedded in the privileging workflow, the application has to be exported, routed through a third-party e-signature tool, and then manually re-uploaded once signed. With signature collection native to MedTrainer's platform, healthcare organizations are empowered to easily demonstrate that privileging decisions follow a documented governance process. Rather than piecing together records from a credentialing system and a separate signature platform, compliance teams can produce the complete privileging record, including the signed board approval, directly from MedTrainer.

The signature process is included in MedTrainer's task management system, so all actions are tracked with real-time visibility into each signer's progress and the overall task status without manual follow-up or checking an external platform. The workflow supports both internal signers — such as medical staff administrators or department chairs — and external signers, such as governing board members who are not active MedTrainer users.

When signatures are collected, administrators can approve the finalized document or return it to signers with comments for revision. Approved documents are saved as a new version directly within MedTrainer, keeping the provider's privilege record organized, current, and complete without any manual re-uploading or reconciliation.

Single Solution for All Healthcare Credentialing Needs

MedTrainer's credentialing platform automates provider onboarding, shortens enrollment cycles, and reduces rework. In addition to privileging, MedTrainer's platform also includes an official integration with the industry's most trusted provider data source, modern document collection, AI-powered document classification, automated license verifications, automated exclusion monitoring, enrollment workflows, comprehensive reporting, and more.

MedTrainer's healthcare credentialing platform brings to life a smarter approach for thousands of healthcare sites that are now better positioned to protect revenue, reduce risk, and maintain access to care.

The new signature workflow within Privileges and Appointments is available to MedTrainer clients now. Learn more about the new workflow at medtrainer.com.

About MedTrainer

Established in 2013, MedTrainer's proven healthcare compliance platform, now equipped with AI-enhanced efficiency, accelerates and simplifies healthcare workforce compliance. The natively-built software platform helps small and medium-sized healthcare organizations save time, reduce risk, and increase revenue through effective management of workforce compliance. MedTrainer's all-in-one integrated technology solution delivers credentialing, training, and compliance workflows to manage business-critical activities that meet regulatory and industry standards. Backed by Telescope Partners and Vista Equity Partners, MedTrainer is used by over 800,000 healthcare professionals at more than 32,000 healthcare sites across the United States.

Media Contact

Vince Koehler, Chief Marketing Officer, MedTrainer, 1 888-337-0288, [email protected], https://medtrainer.com/

MedTrainer Media Relations, MedTrainer, 1 888-337-0288, [email protected], https://medtrainer.com/

SOURCE MedTrainer