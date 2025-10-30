MedTrainer Expands Credentialing Automation With Board Certification Verification

"With these enhancements, we're helping our customers work smarter, so they can complete verifications quickly, confidently, and without breaking their workflow." Post this

"MedTrainer is committed to removing the barriers that slow down credentialing, and board certification, while vital, has been one of the biggest pain points for credentialing teams," said Steve Gallion, CEO of MedTrainer. "With these enhancements, we're helping our customers work smarter, so they can complete verifications quickly, confidently, and without breaking their workflow."

Solving the Growing Challenge of Verification

Primary source verification, including board certifications, has become more difficult than ever. It's why MedTrainer's automated workflows have become even more important in confirming a provider's specialty expertise and eligibility to deliver patient care. MedTrainer helps healthcare providers overcome the following challenges in credentialing:

The data deluge: The sheer volume of healthcare data — from more providers, licenses, and certifications — is expanding rapidly. Manual processes can't keep up with the scale and speed required for efficient Primary Source Verification (PSV).

Increased complexity: Providers often hold multiple licenses and certifications across different states with varying renewal cycles and licensure compacts, creating a logistical maze for credentialing teams.

Expanding requirements: As healthcare evolves, more roles require specialized certifications, widening the scope of PSV and adding to the verification burden.

Shorter timelines: Organizations like NCQA are setting tighter verification standards, demanding faster, more accurate credentialing cycles.

Speed to onboard: In today's competitive healthcare market, the need to be able to quickly screen and onboard new providers is mission-critical. Delays in credentialing can hinder this process, impacting patient access and revenue.

These challenges make a strong case for automated board certification verification so healthcare organizations can confidently maintain accuracy, compliance, and speed in today's credentialing landscape.

The MedTrainer Solution

MedTrainer's automated board certification verification offers broad coverage without additional fees. The real-time board data and official verification documents are added to the existing workflow, where a credentialing professional can verify the document. The verification is tracked with the trusted URL, verifier's name, and the date. Currently 65+ specialties are supported and with in-task specialty creation offers access to all other boards, enabling teams to work entirely within one efficient, automated approach.

Automation is available for the following board certifications:

American Academy of Professional Coders

American Allied Health

American Association of Critical-Care Nurses

American Association of Electrodiagnostic Technologists

American Board for Certification in Orthotics, Prosthetics & Pedorthics

American Board of Preventive Medicine

American Board of Registration of Electroencephalographic and Evoked Potential Technologists

American Board of Surgical Assistants

American Health Information Management Association

American Medical Technologists

American Midwifery Certification Board

American Registry for Diagnostic Medical Sonography

American Registry of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Technologists

American Registry of Radiologic Technologists

American Speech-Language-Hearing Association

Association of Child Life Professionals

Association of Clinical Research Professionals

Behavior Analyst Certification Board

Board of Certification for the Athletic Trainer

Board of Pharmacy Specialties

Board of Registered Polysomnographic Technologists

Cardiovascular Credentialing International

Certification Board for Diabetes Care and Education

Certification Board for Music Therapists

Certification Board of Infection Control and Epidemiology

Commission on Dietetic Registration

Competency and Credentialing Institute

Council for Accreditation in Occupational Hearing Conservation

Hand Therapy Certification Commission

Healthcare Sterile Processing Association

IBFCSM | Board for Certification Services and Management

International Board of Specialty Certification

Joint Commission of Allied Health Professional in Opthamology

National Association for Health Professionals

National Board for Certified Counselors

National Board for Respiratory Care

National Board of Certification & Recertification for Nurse Anesthetists

National Center for Competency Testing

National Commission for the Certification of Surgical Assistants

National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants

National Council for Therapeutic Recreation Certification

National Healthcareer Association

Nephrology Nursing Certification Commission

Nuclear Medicine Technology Certification Board

Oncology Nursing Certification Corporation

Orthopaedic Nurses Certification Board

Pharmacy Technician Certification Board

The American Association of Medical Assistants

Vascular Access Certification Corporation

Wound, Ostomy and Continence Nursing Certification Board

By automating data retrieval and surfacing those certification details in real time, credentialing teams gain the clarity and control needed to verify faster and move forward with confidence.

Summary Benefits of Board Certification Automation

Faster provider onboarding: Automate all types of license verification and credentialing processes, enabling providers to join your organization or network and deliver care more quickly with reduced administrative burden.

Improved accuracy: Access comprehensive, reliable, and up-to-date data for primary source verification, minimizing errors and ensuring data integrity.

Built for scale: Standardize and streamline workflows to reduce manual tasks and paperwork — complete verifications in minutes, whether it is one provider or hundreds.

Enhanced compliance: Minimize risk by seamlessly verifying licenses, certifications, and other credential requirements, ensuring adherence to industry standards and regulations.

Real-time visibility: Access data centrally and leverage robust reporting to maintain information and credentialing status, facilitating better oversight and near real-time decision-making.

Organizations interested in learning more about this enhanced offering can visit https://medtrainer.com/products/credentialing/.

About MedTrainer

Established in 2013, MedTrainer's proven compliance platform now equipped with AI-enhanced efficiency, accelerates and simplifies healthcare workforce compliance. The natively-built software platform helps small and medium-sized healthcare organizations save time, reduce risk, and increase revenue through effective management of workforce compliance. MedTrainer's all-in-one integrated technology solution delivers credentialing, training, and compliance workflows to manage business-critical activities that meet regulatory and industry standards. Backed by Telescope Partners and Vista Equity Partners, MedTrainer is used by over 300,000 healthcare professionals at more than 15,000 healthcare sites across the United States. Visit www.medtrainer.com.

Media Contact

Vince Koehler, Chief Marketing Officer, MedTrainer, 1 888-337-0288, [email protected], https://medtrainer.com/

MedTrainer Media Relations, MedTrainer, 1 888-337-0288, [email protected], https://medtrainer.com/

SOURCE MedTrainer