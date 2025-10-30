MedTrainer Expands Credentialing Automation With Board Certification Verification

MedTrainer announces the automation of board certification verifications, turning a cumbersome manual process into just minutes of work. As part of a comprehensive automated workflow, healthcare teams can onboard providers faster, eliminate errors, and improve compliance.
LAS VEGAS, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MedTrainer, the all-in-one healthcare compliance and credentialing platform, announces a new automated workflow for the retrieval and verification of more than 65 board certifications. This adds to the existing automation already available for provider licenses in all 50 states, and centralizes the retrieval process for simplified and accelerated credentialing.
Automated verifications within MedTrainer instantly add provider board certification data and official verification documents directly into the task workflow, eliminating the need for credentialing professionals to move between multiple board websites, download PDFs, or manually upload files. The verification process can now be completed within minutes, as part of a comprehensive automated workflow that helps healthcare organizations onboard providers faster, eliminate errors, and improve compliance.
"MedTrainer is committed to removing the barriers that slow down credentialing, and board certification, while vital, has been one of the biggest pain points for credentialing teams," said Steve Gallion, CEO of MedTrainer. "With these enhancements, we're helping our customers work smarter, so they can complete verifications quickly, confidently, and without breaking their workflow."
Solving the Growing Challenge of Verification
Primary source verification, including board certifications, has become more difficult than ever. It's why MedTrainer's automated workflows have become even more important in confirming a provider's specialty expertise and eligibility to deliver patient care. MedTrainer helps healthcare providers overcome the following challenges in credentialing:
The data deluge: The sheer volume of healthcare data — from more providers, licenses, and certifications — is expanding rapidly. Manual processes can't keep up with the scale and speed required for efficient Primary Source Verification (PSV).
Increased complexity: Providers often hold multiple licenses and certifications across different states with varying renewal cycles and licensure compacts, creating a logistical maze for credentialing teams.
Expanding requirements: As healthcare evolves, more roles require specialized certifications, widening the scope of PSV and adding to the verification burden.
Shorter timelines: Organizations like NCQA are setting tighter verification standards, demanding faster, more accurate credentialing cycles.
Speed to onboard: In today's competitive healthcare market, the need to be able to quickly screen and onboard new providers is mission-critical. Delays in credentialing can hinder this process, impacting patient access and revenue.
These challenges make a strong case for automated board certification verification so healthcare organizations can confidently maintain accuracy, compliance, and speed in today's credentialing landscape.
The MedTrainer Solution
MedTrainer's automated board certification verification offers broad coverage without additional fees. The real-time board data and official verification documents are added to the existing workflow, where a credentialing professional can verify the document. The verification is tracked with the trusted URL, verifier's name, and the date. Currently 65+ specialties are supported and with in-task specialty creation offers access to all other boards, enabling teams to work entirely within one efficient, automated approach.
Automation is available for the following board certifications:
- American Academy of Professional Coders
- American Allied Health
- American Association of Critical-Care Nurses
- American Association of Electrodiagnostic Technologists
- American Board for Certification in Orthotics, Prosthetics & Pedorthics
- American Board of Preventive Medicine
- American Board of Registration of Electroencephalographic and Evoked Potential Technologists
- American Board of Surgical Assistants
- American Health Information Management Association
- American Medical Technologists
- American Midwifery Certification Board
- American Registry for Diagnostic Medical Sonography
- American Registry of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Technologists
- American Registry of Radiologic Technologists
- American Speech-Language-Hearing Association
- Association of Child Life Professionals
- Association of Clinical Research Professionals
- Behavior Analyst Certification Board
- Board of Certification for the Athletic Trainer
- Board of Pharmacy Specialties
- Board of Registered Polysomnographic Technologists
- Cardiovascular Credentialing International
- Certification Board for Diabetes Care and Education
- Certification Board for Music Therapists
- Certification Board of Infection Control and Epidemiology
- Commission on Dietetic Registration
- Competency and Credentialing Institute
- Council for Accreditation in Occupational Hearing Conservation
- Hand Therapy Certification Commission
- Healthcare Sterile Processing Association
- IBFCSM | Board for Certification Services and Management
- International Board of Specialty Certification
- Joint Commission of Allied Health Professional in Opthamology
- National Association for Health Professionals
- National Board for Certified Counselors
- National Board for Respiratory Care
- National Board of Certification & Recertification for Nurse Anesthetists
- National Center for Competency Testing
- National Commission for the Certification of Surgical Assistants
- National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants
- National Council for Therapeutic Recreation Certification
- National Healthcareer Association
- Nephrology Nursing Certification Commission
- Nuclear Medicine Technology Certification Board
- Oncology Nursing Certification Corporation
- Orthopaedic Nurses Certification Board
- Pharmacy Technician Certification Board
- The American Association of Medical Assistants
- Vascular Access Certification Corporation
- Wound, Ostomy and Continence Nursing Certification Board
By automating data retrieval and surfacing those certification details in real time, credentialing teams gain the clarity and control needed to verify faster and move forward with confidence.
Summary Benefits of Board Certification Automation
- Faster provider onboarding: Automate all types of license verification and credentialing processes, enabling providers to join your organization or network and deliver care more quickly with reduced administrative burden.
- Improved accuracy: Access comprehensive, reliable, and up-to-date data for primary source verification, minimizing errors and ensuring data integrity.
- Built for scale: Standardize and streamline workflows to reduce manual tasks and paperwork — complete verifications in minutes, whether it is one provider or hundreds.
- Enhanced compliance: Minimize risk by seamlessly verifying licenses, certifications, and other credential requirements, ensuring adherence to industry standards and regulations.
- Real-time visibility: Access data centrally and leverage robust reporting to maintain information and credentialing status, facilitating better oversight and near real-time decision-making.
Organizations interested in learning more about this enhanced offering can visit https://medtrainer.com/products/credentialing/.
About MedTrainer
Established in 2013, MedTrainer's proven compliance platform now equipped with AI-enhanced efficiency, accelerates and simplifies healthcare workforce compliance. The natively-built software platform helps small and medium-sized healthcare organizations save time, reduce risk, and increase revenue through effective management of workforce compliance. MedTrainer's all-in-one integrated technology solution delivers credentialing, training, and compliance workflows to manage business-critical activities that meet regulatory and industry standards. Backed by Telescope Partners and Vista Equity Partners, MedTrainer is used by over 300,000 healthcare professionals at more than 15,000 healthcare sites across the United States. Visit www.medtrainer.com.
Media Contact
Vince Koehler, Chief Marketing Officer, MedTrainer, 1 888-337-0288, [email protected], https://medtrainer.com/
