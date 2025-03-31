MedTrainer Is Setting the Pace in Healthcare Credentialing Software With Industry-Leading Innovations

"We're setting the pace and taking the lead to become the new world-class standard for credentialing software in the SMB (small business) and mid-market provider space.." - Todd Scott, Chief Technology Officer in Product & Engineering, MedTrainer Post this

"We're setting the pace and taking the lead to become the new world-class standard for credentialing software in the SMB (small business) and mid-market provider space," Todd Scott, Chief Technology Officer in Product & Engineering, said. "The foundation has been built over the past four years, and we're excited to now share a series of game-changing capabilities that leverage that foundation with our customers."

Streamlined Credentialing for Faster, More Efficient Onboarding

MedTrainer's latest advancements eliminate the bottlenecks and errors that often accompany healthcare provider data management. Users can improve the speed and accuracy of provider onboarding through automated workflows and intuitive document management. A user-friendly file staging area streamlines bulk uploads and offers a centralized area where credentialing teams can organize, review, and verify provider documents before finalizing submissions. The new AI-powered document intake system will dramatically reduce onboarding time by automating document classification, data extraction, and placement within MedTrainer.

Automated Compliance & Credentialing Advancements

To increase efficiency in meeting compliance standards, credentialing teams can automate National Practitioner Data Bank (NPDB) queries through the MedTrainer platform, eliminating the need for external systems. This capability enables real-time provider history verification, ensuring compliance throughout the credentialing process.

Further enhancing provider data monitoring, MedTrainer is now partnering with Propelus to provide automation verifications for all states and license types. This collaboration combines MedTrainer's comprehensive provider credentialing management software with Propelus's Data Solutions, that powers provider compliance with on-demand primary source verifications and monitoring.

MedTrainer is continuously refining its credentialing dashboards, providing real-time data visualization and key insights in one centralized location. These dashboards enable teams to track verifications, monitor compliance status, and identify priority tasks with ease, helping organizations make more informed decisions, gain greater visibility and avoid losing revenue.

Faster Enrollments & Simplified Privileging

MedTrainer is committed to decreasing credentialing time to get providers onboarded and working so that they can begin billing insurance.

MedTrainer's new credentialing packet template automates compiling of provider qualifications into a single PDF. Organizations can create tailored templates for various scenarios, and with a few clicks, the system automatically assembles all relevant documents into a cohesive credentialing packet.

Recognizing the need for greater flexibility in provider management, MedTrainer has added support for privileging and appointment capabilities. Users can manage provider privileges and appointments across multiple locations — both within and outside of their direct control — ensuring a seamless and organized approach.

Driving the Future of Credentialing

MedTrainer is committed to evolving credentialing technology forward to meet the ever-growing demands of healthcare organizations. By incorporating AI-driven automation, MedTrainer is further reducing manual tasks, increasing verification speed, and enhancing compliance oversight.

As a natively built platform, MedTrainer ensures the highest level of innovation in the industry and seamless integrations with existing healthcare systems. These advancements empower credentialing teams to operate more efficiently, stay ahead of regulatory changes, and improve an organization's bottom line.

For more information on how MedTrainer is revolutionizing credentialing and driving innovation, visit MedTrainer Credentialing.

About MedTrainer

Established in 2013, MedTrainer accelerates and simplifies healthcare workforce compliance. MedTrainer is a natively-built software platform that helps small and medium-sized healthcare organizations save time, reduce risk, and increase revenue through effectively managing workforce compliance. MedTrainer's all-in-one integrated technology solution delivers credentialing, training, and compliance workflows to manage business critical activities that meet regulatory and industry standards. Backed by Telescope Partners and Vista Equity Partners, MedTrainer is used by over 300,000 healthcare professionals at more than 15,000 healthcare sites across the United States.

Media Contact

Vince Koehler, MedTrainer, 1 888-377-0288, [email protected], https://medtrainer.com/

Todd Scott, MedTrainer, 1 888-337-0288, [email protected], https://medtrainer.com/

SOURCE MedTrainer