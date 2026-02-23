MedTrainer Joins G2's Best Software Products of 2026, Cementing Its Lead in Healthcare Compliance

"This recognition belongs to our clients — their honest feedback pushes us to improve every single day, and there is nothing more important to us than earning their trust through a platform that genuinely makes their work easier." - Steve Gallion, MedTrainer CEO Post this

"Being recognized by G2 is especially meaningful because it's driven entirely by the voices of the healthcare organizations we serve. Our client's success is the measure we care most about," says Steve Gallion, MedTrainer CEO. "This recognition belongs to our clients — their honest feedback pushes us to improve every single day, and there is nothing more important to us than earning their trust through a platform that genuinely makes their work easier."

G2's Consistent Leader in Healthcare Compliance Software

MedTrainer has topped G2's quarterly healthcare compliance software list since its inception, and for years has been recognized as a Momentum Leader in healthcare learning management systems, healthcare credentialing software, and healthcare risk management platforms. Quarter after quarter, reviewers rate MedTrainer highly for usability, user adoption, and ease of administration.

The 2026 Best Software Awards rank software vendors and products by leveraging the results of G2's verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data. Scores reflect recent review data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period over the past year.

Why This Matters for Healthcare Teams

G2's Best Software Products are based on verified client reviews collected throughout the year for 116,197 total products. It's proof that MedTrainer users are thrilled with the platform's ability to reduce repetitive tasks, eliminate errors, and enable credentialing and compliance teams to manage complex regulatory requirements with unprecedented simplicity.

Here's why MedTrainer stands out as the ideal healthcare workforce compliance platform:

Unified Platform: A single, modular platform spanning learning, credentialing, and compliance allows for centralized data, seamless UI/UX and scalable deployment.

Less Risk, More Control: Connects training, policies, and credentialing to provide a comprehensive view of compliance, identify gaps and keep organizations audit-ready.

AI That Works: AI-enhanced workflows replace guesswork with actionable insights based on the latest regulations.

Built to Scale: Proven performance and ROI across high-growth, complex, multi-site healthcare organizations.

Faster Implementation: Up and running in weeks, not months, ensures immediate value to customers no matter the size.

"As buyers increasingly shift to AI-driven research to discover software solutions, being recommended in the 'answer moment' must be earned with credible proof," said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO at G2. "Our Best Software Awards are grounded in trusted data from authentic customer reviews. They not only give buyers an objective, reliable guide to the products that help teams do their best work, but they're also the proof AI search platforms rely on when sourcing answers. Congratulations to this year's winners, including MedTrainer. Earning a spot on these lists signals real customer impact."

Thank You For Trusting MedTrainer

Client reviews and feedback guide MedTrainer's product and course development, which resulted in more than 130 enhancements in the past year, largely designed to make it easier to complete tasks and harder to make mistakes. From the automatically generated credentialing packets to AI-enhanced workflows, MedTrainer product advancements are fueled by solving client challenges.

Learn more about MedTrainer's healthcare workforce compliance platform.

Learn more about G2's 2026 Best Software Awards and get details on G2's methodology.

About MedTrainer

Established in 2013, MedTrainer's proven compliance platform, now equipped with AI-enhanced efficiency, accelerates and simplifies healthcare workforce compliance. The natively-built software platform helps small and medium-sized healthcare organizations save time, reduce risk, and increase revenue through effective management of workforce compliance. MedTrainer's all-in-one integrated technology solution delivers credentialing, training, and compliance workflows to manage business-critical activities that meet regulatory and industry standards. Backed by Telescope Partners and Vista Equity Partners, MedTrainer is used by over 800,000 healthcare professionals at more than 32,000 healthcare sites across the United States.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 100 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow G2 on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Vince Koehler, Chief Marketing Officer, MedTrainer, 1 888-337-0288, [email protected], https://medtrainer.com/

MedTrainer Media Relations, MedTrainer, 1 888-337-0288, [email protected], https://medtrainer.com/

