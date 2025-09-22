MedTrainer Selected as Exclusive NACHC Partner for Community Health Center Learning, Compliance, and Credentialing Solutions

"A spirit of adaptability and innovation reflects the very mission behind NACHC Select's partnership with MedTrainer." - Steve Gallion, CEO, MedTrainer Post this

"They embody resilience, compassion, and innovation — caring for the most vulnerable patients at the most challenging reimbursement-to-care ratios in healthcare. MedTrainer is humbled to be recognized as a partner who can support their collective mission and help these critical organizations thrive. We are excited to be part of the CHC and FQHC journey."

Through the partnership, CNECT's members, which include more than 950 CHCs, will benefit from reduced costs on MedTrainer solutions. There is no cost to be a CNECT member, and as the exclusive GPO partner of the National Association of Community Health Centers (NACHC), CNECT contributes a portion of its administrative fees to NACHC's critical national advocacy efforts.

"MedTrainer delivers an integrated solution for learning, compliance, and credentialing. Their offering aligns well with our mission to deliver trusted, cost-effective tools to community health centers," said Sparkle Barnes, President of CNECT. We are excited to introduce a new compliance and credentialing contract category that brings enhanced value, operational efficiency, and innovative solutions tailored to the needs of community health centers."

At this year's NACHC Community Health Institute in Chicago, community health leaders from across the country gathered to celebrate the vital role health centers play. In the keynote, NACHC's President and CEO, Kyu Rhee, reaffirmed the collective strength of CHCs, sharing the following sentiment: "We are the best, most resilient, and most innovative part of the health system. We are a movement. We don't retreat. We pivot and adapt to meet the challenge. We don't stand still. We meet the moment running to meet the challenges." This spirit of adaptability and innovation reflects the very mission behind CNECT choosing MedTrainer as a trusted partner. Together, they are equipping health centers with the tools and support they need to streamline compliance, accelerate credentialing, and free up valuable time and resources so providers can focus on what matters most — delivering high-quality care to their communities.

CNECT's Trusted Partner in Training, Compliance, and Credentialing Software

As part of its mission, CNECT is consistently pursuing opportunities to provide trusted solutions that help health centers nationwide care for nearly 34 million patients at more than 17,000 sites. As the selected partner for learning, credentialing, and compliance solutions, MedTrainer expertly serves FQHCs with those processes in one unified platform that reduces administrative burden and directs more resources toward patient care.

Learning

Reduce administrative and compliance burden by leveraging a healthcare learning management system (LMS) populated with over 1,000 courses that align to all regulatory requirements.

Eliminate the guesswork with AI-enhanced workflows to identify the courses your employees need for compliance with their role, state and federal regulations, patient population, and services offered.

Automate onboarding and ongoing course management with one-click assignments, certificates, and real-time completion tracking.

Compliance

Simplify policy creation with a centralized, healthcare-specific repository of 3,000+ ready-to-use, customizable policy templates that align with regulatory requirements, care settings, states, and accrediting bodies.

Streamline new-hire onboarding with role, department, and location-based policy assignment workflows.

Stay audit ready year-round with comprehensive AI-enhanced workflows that keep policies up-to-date and automatically track updates, approvals and attestations.

Quickly identify compliance gaps and potential issues with comprehensive reporting and customizable dashboards.

Credentialing

Meet strict compliance requirements for all provider information, documents, and communication in one easily accessible, fully-digitized platform.

Accelerate provider onboarding and eliminate costly delays with AI-driven validation, license verification, exclusions monitoring, and other automated workflows.

Monitor progress in real time with customizable dashboards and reports to reduce delays and maximize revenue.

MedTrainer's rapid innovation and award-winning customer support are attractive to community health centers, who are looking for administrative efficiencies that will free up time to provide high-quality care to the communities that depend on them.

MedTrainer: A Community Health Center Fixture For Over a Decade

Since 2013, MedTrainer has been the solution of choice for thousands of health center sites across the nation, including federally-qualified health centers (FQHC), community health centers, look-alikes, and tribal health centers of all sizes. As part of the CNECT partnership, MedTrainer will be investing in CNECT's efforts and programs to advance the health center movement, including its support of NACHC.

MedTrainer sends dozens of employees to NACHC conferences every year, including the Policy & Issues Forum, the Community Health Institute, Workforce Conference, and Partner Conference. MedTrainer's Brian Williams, Vice President of Compliance, is a regular presenter at numerous primary care association conferences and works hand-in-hand with leaders to better position community health centers to meet HRSA, CMS, and other compliance requirements. Williams, who has supported FQHCs and look-alikes since the company's inception, says, "Our platform directly improves operational efficiency, reduces costs, and eliminates many administrative burdens."

About MedTrainer

Established in 2013, MedTrainer's proven compliance platform now equipped with AI-enhanced efficiency, accelerates and simplifies healthcare workforce compliance. The natively-built software platform helps small and medium-sized healthcare organizations save time, reduce risk, and increase revenue through effective management of workforce compliance. MedTrainer's all-in-one integrated technology solution delivers credentialing, training, and compliance workflows to manage business-critical activities that meet regulatory and industry standards. Backed by Telescope Partners and Vista Equity Partners, MedTrainer is used by over 300,000 healthcare professionals at more than 15,000 healthcare sites across the United States. Visit www.medtrainer.com.

About CNECT

CNECT is a national group purchasing organization (GPO) with more than 45 years of industry experience that provides its members access to discounts and services specifically designed to enhance their financial strength. Without compromising quality, we strive to leverage the lowest possible price on contracted services and products for our 12,000+ members. In FY25, CNECT members achieved over $373M in savings across a broad portfolio of over 3,000 contracts. CNECT is the exclusive GPO partner of the National Association of Community Health Centers and a leading sponsor. For more information on CNECT, please visit www.cnectgpo.com.

