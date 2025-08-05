MedTrainer Strengthens Its Position As the Leading Healthcare Workforce Compliance Platform for Mid-Size Organizations

"With each enhancement, we're focused on the same goal: making compliance simpler, smarter, and more proactive. Large or growing organizations require this type of forward-thinking as they face increased risk and impact of non-compliance." - Todd Scott, MedTrainer Chief Technology Officer Post this

Powerful Solutions To Streamline Compliance Processes At Scale

To manage the sheer scale of compliance tasks at larger mid-market healthcare organizations, MedTrainer has delivered features that eliminate repetitive, manual activities by incorporating meaningful automation and AI-enhanced workflows. Below is a list of newly released features that help reduce weeks and hours of work to minutes and even seconds:

Automated Compliance Education

Eliminate the need to research and identify required training for your organization. Rely on MedTrainer's AI Compliance Coach to identify the required courses by state, role, and care setting.

Assign training to thousands of employees, even recurring future training, with one click using automated onboarding in MedTrainer's learning management system.

Add custom notes to automated notifications with the ability to carbon copy multiple people, so everyone's in the loop.

Policy Review at Scale

Minimize the time spent researching and revising healthcare policies using MedTrainer's AI Policy Guardian. This AI-powered tool reviews all uploaded policies on demand, flags outdated content based on the latest regulatory guidance, and offers suggested revisions.

Assign policy review and acknowledgement in bulk by role, department, or location to share policy updates and maintain your audit-readiness.

Seamless Provider Data Management

Leverage MedTrainer's CAQH partnership, which provides a direct connection to the industry's most trusted data source, eliminating manual data entry and increasing accuracy.

Automate bulk provider document uploads, file classification, and data extract with AI Upload Assistant – complete hours of work uploading documents and entering data in a matter of minutes.

Accelerate enrollment processes using the enhanced form auto-fill capabilities to reduce manual work, data errors and delays leading to significant revenue loss.

Bulk Enrollment for Providers

Eliminate one-off provider enrollments with the ability to manage group enrollments for providers under the same tax identification number.

Review group enrollment submissions easily and quickly to keep the enrollment process moving quickly and to avoid reimbursement delays.

Robust and Flexible Reporting

MedTrainer's highly customizable compliance reports and dashboards now include additional data and filters designed to deliver the granularity and analysis required for mid-size healthcare organizations.

Downloadable comprehensive data sets (including more than 10,000 data fields) in CSV format make your data available for offline analysis and to other systems when and where you need it.

A Workforce Compliance Platform Purpose Built for Small to Mid-Size Organizations

MedTrainer's recent innovations enrich the already proven platform used by thousands of customers since 2013. Designed to simplify compliance, MedTrainer's platform makes it possible for organizations to grow and thrive while managing risk and ensuring audit-readiness. SOC 2 Type 2 certification protects sensitive data and supports customers of all sizes to meet the rigorous demands of today's healthcare environment.

MedTrainer has long offered healthcare software integrations with leading human resources information systems (HRIS) to further simplify employee management and turn healthcare new hire onboarding into a fully automated process. In April, MedTrainer announced a new partnership with Paylocity, expanding its reach to larger healthcare organizations. Coupled with the launch of automated license verifications in all 50 states through Propelus Data Solutions and on-demand National Practitioner Data Bank (NPDB) queries, MedTrainer takes automated Primary Source Verification (PSV) to the next level.

About MedTrainer

Established in 2013, MedTrainer's proven compliance platform now equipped with AI-enhanced efficiency, accelerates and simplifies healthcare workforce compliance. The natively-built software platform helps small and medium-sized healthcare organizations save time, reduce risk, and increase revenue through effective management of workforce compliance. MedTrainer's all-in-one integrated technology solution delivers credentialing, training, and compliance workflows to manage business-critical activities that meet regulatory and industry standards. Backed by Telescope Partners and Vista Equity Partners, MedTrainer is used by over 300,000 healthcare professionals at more than 15,000 healthcare sites across the United States.

