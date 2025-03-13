MedTrainer's Award-Winning Customer Support Team Sets a New Standard in Customer Care

"Simplifying the complexity of healthcare compliance must include both a world-class platform and delivery of exceptional support," says MedTrainer Chief Operating Officer Kevin Stineman. Post this

MedTrainer's customer support team handles more than 10,000 phone calls and emails annually from healthcare organizations of all sizes. They maintain a time-to-resolution of less than 60 minutes, with about two-thirds of calls focused on teaching customers. MedTrainer customer success managers start as customer support agents, providing continuity for customers, while also far exceeding the industry average tenure of two years.

Jaime Alfonso Barella D'Acosta is the Customer Service Manager of the Year. During his tenure at MedTrainer, Jaime has shown an unwavering commitment to improving the customer experience and helping them achieve a faster time-to-value. David Epperly, Director of Customer Success, says "Jaime is a customer service leader who understands the importance of solving customer problems. Coupled with his ability to train his team members and deliver operational excellence, Jaime's leadership ensures that we respond to our customers' needs quickly and with the highest degree of quality."

MedTrainer's customer support team and manager were selected from more than 2,100 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 45 nations and territories. Winners were determined by the average scores of 176 professionals worldwide on seven specialized judging committees.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes nine of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

About MedTrainer

Established in 2013, MedTrainer accelerates and simplifies healthcare workforce compliance. MedTrainer is a natively-built software platform that helps small and medium-sized healthcare organizations save time, reduce risk, and increase revenue through effectively managing workforce compliance. MedTrainer's all-in-one integrated technology solution delivers credentialing, training, and compliance workflows to manage business critical activities that meet regulatory and industry standards. Backed by Telescope Partners and Vista Equity Partners, MedTrainer is used by over 300,000 healthcare professionals at more than 15,000 healthcare sites across the United States.

About The Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. More than 1,000 professionals around the world participate in the Stevie Awards judging process each year. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

