MedTrainer's Rapid Innovation Sets a New Standard for Healthcare Compliance and Credentialing Technology

"Through rapid product enhancements, expanded automation, and real-world expertise, we're empowering our clients to reduce manual work, accelerate onboarding, and stay ahead of regulatory demands with confidence." - Todd Scott, MedTrainer Chief Technology Officer

To support the rapid development, MedTrainer continues to invest in its product engineering team, growing the team by more than 25% this year. This marks the fifth consecutive year of product team growth and reflects the company's continued dedication to solving the complex challenges credentialing and compliance teams face every day.

Another innovation driver unique to MedTrainer is the in-house credentialing team of more than 120 specialists, who support clients by managing tens of thousands of providers every day. Their firsthand experience sparks intentional enhancements that solve the day-to-day roadblocks credentialing teams face. Without this continuous feedback loop, software development teams are guessing at the biggest challenges without validation or real-world experience.

A New Generation of Credentialing Automation

Healthcare organizations are facing more volume, more complexity, and higher expectations than ever. Throughout 2025, MedTrainer released new automation capabilities that make it easier to complete tasks and harder to make mistakes. Intelligent form population, automated data extraction, and smarter document collection reduce repetitive data entry and get providers onboarded faster.

Instantly Generate Credentialing Packets

One of this year's biggest time-savers for credentialing teams has proven to be auto-generated credentialing packets. Pre-set templates eliminate manual document compilation by collecting and ordering uploaded documents to ensure every packet is consistent, compliant, and ready to send without tedious double-checking. Document status (active or expired) and details are available at a glance, so when everything is ready, teams can generate packets instantly.

Expansion of Automated Verifications

MedTrainer expanded its automated verification retrieval to include national data warehouses, including over 5,000 primary sources in all 50 states. This sets a new standard in primary source verification with a secure API link directly to the trusted source. An image is pulled directly into MedTrainer's platform, verification details automatically populate, and the verifier's name, date, and trusted URL are automatically tracked when complete. These capabilities help teams stay ahead of expirations, accelerate onboarding for new providers, and meet updated NCQA guidelines.

Automatic Form Completion

MedTrainer's powerful combination of automation and AI makes data transfer between the platform and any form instant, saving time and reducing data entry errors. AI Form Mapping automatically recognizes and connects any field in any form to MedTrainer data fields, instantly filling out credentialing forms with accurate provider information. Bridging the power of Auto Fill and Auto Extract, AI Form Mapping gives users complete end-to-end automation for credentialing forms.

AI-Enhanced Workflows That Solve Real Problems

MedTrainer's AI-enhanced workflows, launched throughout 2025, go far beyond other industry tools currently available. The powerful, purpose-built AI is designed to eliminate manual work and boost accuracy across credentialing and compliance operations. They reflect MedTrainer's commitment to combining expert-built technology with AI capabilities and intelligent automation that solves real problems for healthcare organizations.

AI Upload Assistant classifies and extracts data from uploaded provider documents to speed up the provider onboarding process.

AI Compliance Coach delivers real-time, in-platform support, helping users quickly find compliance answers, identify changed requirements, and complete tasks more quickly.

AI Policy Guardian monitors evolving regulations, flags affected policies, and suggests updates to keep organizations proactive and audit-ready.

AI Course Expert immediately surfaces training requirements tailored to the organization's care setting and state, and enables assignment of aligned courses.

AI Form Mapping dramatically reduces time spent on repetitive data entry by recognizing and auto-filling long, redundant credentialing forms.

More Visibility, Fewer Mistakes, Faster Revenue

Across credentialing, compliance, and learning, this year's theme is clear: make it easier to get work done and harder to make mistakes. Provider onboarding was an area of focus for MedTrainer's product engineering team because of the direct correlation it has with a healthcare organization's revenue.

MedTrainer's new file staging area introduces bulk document upload and management enhanced by the AI Upload Assistant. This, combined with the new mandatory documents template, speeds up the collection of the right documents, based on provider type and specialty, state, and location. MedTrainer's announcement of a direct integration to the industry's most trusted source of provider data dramatically speeds up time-to-revenue by automatically adding hundreds of provider data points to MedTrainer's platform. This removes the need for workarounds, cutting down on mismatches and making sure credentialers are always working with the most accurate information.

In all areas of MedTrainer's workforce compliance platform, new dashboards and reporting views give teams real-time insight into where delays or roadblocks might occur so they can step in early — before they affect revenue or daily operations. Additional nationally-approved continuing education courses simplify license or certification renewal for staff, and it's now easier than ever to ensure employees meet regulatory training requirements.

Looking Ahead

MedTrainer is already developing the next wave of advancements, including smarter document intelligence, more intuitive workflows, and automated compliance checks that surface risks before they disrupt operations. This, combined with a bigger, more specialized product development team and the unique insight of MedTrainer's in-house team of credentialing specialists, paves the way for 2026 to be a year of innovation.

"We're not slowing down," Scott said. "Every enhancement brings us closer to a future where healthcare teams can move faster, stay compliant, and get providers credentialed and working sooner with far less friction."

About MedTrainer

Established in 2013, MedTrainer accelerates and simplifies healthcare workforce compliance. MedTrainer is a natively built software platform that helps small and medium-sized healthcare organizations save time, reduce risk, and increase revenue through effectively managing workforce compliance. MedTrainer's all-in-one integrated technology solution delivers credentialing, training, and compliance workflows to manage business-critical activities that meet regulatory and industry standards. Backed by Telescope Partners and Vista Equity Partners, MedTrainer is used by over 300,000 healthcare professionals at more than 15,000 healthcare sites across the United States. Visit MedTrainer.com to learn more.

