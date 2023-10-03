MEDvidi: Charting a New Path in Mental Healthcare with an Audacious Growth Vision

As we navigate this exciting journey, our dual focus remains on technological evolution and nurturing a supportive community. We're not just aiming to transform healthcare services; we're setting out to reshape the narrative around mental health. Tweet this

MEDvidi is addressing long-standing healthcare challenges to make healthcare more accessible, affordable, and efficient. Direct audio and video visits enable patients with limited access to healthcare services and those from remote areas to consult board-certified mental health professionals at a distance. Urgent needs are also solved with professional help delivered on-demand: instead of waiting for 4 to 8 weeks in traditional clinics, patients can book a video appointment within 24 hours. MEDvidi offers mental health care at an affordable cost without any hidden fees added on. MEDvidi also intends to establish in-person clinics nationwide while simultaneously pioneering innovative initiatives to advocate for Special Registration with the DEA, thereby enhancing the accessibility of mental healthcare. MEDvidi's 2024 strategy includes plans to go beyond B2C and introduce B2B collaboration with offline clinics to ensure every patient can choose the most convenient and effective solution, which may include in-person consultations.

Thus far, MEDvidi has raised a substantial $2.8 million in investment capital, with participation from renowned investors including AltaIR Capital, TMT Investments, The Garage Syndicate, and Igor Shoifot. This significant investment reflects the high level of confidence these esteemed backers have in the company's vision and growth potential.

Now MEDvidi strives to expand its horizons. A Total Addressable Market (TAM) of the US behavioral health market is estimated to reach $69 billion by 2028, and telehealth is a rapidly growing sector. The Serviceable Obtainable Market of MEDvidi is about $600M, and the company has set a goal to help tens of thousands of patients by the end of 2024. MEDvidi aims for geographic diversification and offers services across all states in the US. To reach the set objectives, the company also strives to address a wider range of healthcare needs, by offering Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and a broader range of mental healthcare.

MEDvidi recognizes the importance of continuous innovation and relentless boundary-pushing of how telehealth services can best serve patients. Recently, the company introduced a new patient personal portal with expanded functionality where MEDvidi patients can book and reschedule appointments in a few taps and monitor treatment statuses in real-time.

CEO of MEDvidi, Vasili Razhnou remarked, "At the heart of MEDvidi is an unwavering commitment to our patients. As we navigate this exciting journey, our dual focus remains on technological evolution and nurturing a supportive community. We're not just aiming to transform healthcare services; we're setting out to reshape the narrative around mental health."

The commitment to the latest advancements and personalized care allows the company to scale its growth and make healthcare less stigmatized and more accessible to a larger scope of people seeking help. In an era where healthcare demands new approaches, MEDvidi is also focused on building a supportive and positive community centered around mental health. As they continue to grow, their vision of accessible, efficient, and patient-centric healthcare is becoming a reality.

About MEDvidi:

MEDvidi's mission is to revolutionize the way individuals perceive, access, and engage with mental health care. They are committed to crafting an innovative online platform that not only nurtures emotional well-being but also offers personalized support while fostering a sense of community. Their driving purpose is to break down barriers to mental health care by providing accessible, affordable, and stigma-free services to individuals across the United States.

