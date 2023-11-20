Medweb Launches MedwebX, Transforming Secure Data Exchange and Sharing for Healthcare

"Medweb is ushering in a new era of healthcare data exchange and today's MedwebX launch is a pivotal solution that is helping to redefine the standards of data sharing and integration," said Pete Kilcommons, CEO, Medweb. Post this

"In simplest terms, MedwebX is a way for physicians and healthcare workers to seamlessly share data across networks that is HIPAA compliant," said Pete Killcommons, CEO, Medweb. "It facilitates the rapid and secure sharing of comprehensive medical information, such as blood tests and imaging results, and by connecting all healthcare stakeholders involved in a patient's continuum of care, MedwebX can fosters a cohesive data sharing ecosystem that is critical when delivering quality patient care."

Established by a physician three decades ago, Medweb is a pioneer in providing web-enabled, secure telemedicine, teleradiology, and RIS/PACS solutions, with over 1,000 installations around the world. The company's products have been rigorously tested under challenging conditions, including remote locations with limited power and communication, showcasing their resilience and adaptability.

The MedwebX network architecture simplifies HIPAA-compliant sharing between healthcare providers, eliminating the complexities associated with VPN tunnels. It is a standards-based system that incorporates HL7, FHIR, and DICOM routing and translation tools and provides a tenfold faster transmission capability over satellites and congested networks. It also easily integrates with existing systems such as EHRs.

"Medweb is ushering in a new era of healthcare data exchange and today's MedwebX launch is a pivotal solution that is helping to redefine the standards of data sharing and integration," added Kilcommons. "With a focus on interoperability, reduced complexity, and extended PACS lifespan, MedwebX will help foster streamlined connectivity within the healthcare community and take the complexities out of healthcare data sharing."

Medweb will be exhibiting at the RSNA 2023 event taking place from Nov. 26–30 at McCormick Place, Chicago.

About Medweb:

Medweb has been setting the standard for telemedicine for over 30 years with the most innovative, easy to use solutions for a variety of government, healthcare and educational institutions. Medweb provides a scalable, patented web-based platform, fully customizable to meet the needs of clinical specialists and administrators. The company's core products and solutions include distributed RIS/PACS, teleradiology, general telemedicine and specialty applications for teledermatology, teleophthalmology and stroke evaluation.

