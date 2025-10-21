Meet Aura Ink: The Wireless E-Paper Frame Pioneering the Future of Photos at Home

Cordless by design, Aura's new Ink frame advances the latest in e-paper technology to feel as natural as a printed photo yet as dynamic and connected as a digital frame.

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aura, the leading brand and innovator in premium digital picture frames, today announced the launch of Aura Ink, the cord-free e-paper frame that feels more like a print and less like a screen. A bold step in Aura's award-winning connected frame line-up, Ink features a 13.3″ color e-paper display, ultra-slim 0.6″ profile, and up to three months of battery life on a single charge—powered by Aura's easy, subscription-free and unlimited photo-sharing app.

Many homes have walls adorned with framed photos of loved ones. While digital frames have made it easier to display and share more memories than could ever be printed, cords and outlets can be limiting. A truly wireless digital frame now becomes possible with the latest generation of color e-paper: a low-power display that can go months on a single charge.

Aura Ink was created, building on E Ink Spectra™ 6, to deliver a digital frame that effortlessly shows unlimited photos and lives untethered in any space. New images appear daily—or set up a schedule in the app to display more—through a gradual, 30-second imprinting process that reconfigures each pixel's physical color. The result is a vintage-toned display that looks like a traditional photograph yet carries the intelligence and connectivity Aura is known for.

"Aura has always been about creating easier ways to relive meaningful moments. Ink is a step forward in that vision as a truly wireless frame for more photos at home," says Abdur Chowdhury, CEO and co-founder of Aura. "With over a billion photos shared to Aura frames in the last year, Ink introduces something new for those who want the next generation frame in their space, and a better use for the growing libraries of photos otherwise left on our phones."

ADVANCING E-PAPER WITH RICHER COLOR AND SMARTER LIGHTING

Even with today's advancements in color e-paper, limitations remain: a palette of just six different ink colors for rendering photos and reliance on ambient light, which can leave images appearing dim. Aura engineered Ink to address these challenges while staying true to its signature design-first approach.

Proprietary dithering algorithm: Aura's dithering approach for Ink expands the appearance of display's six-color ink system (white, black, red, yellow, green, and blue) into millions of tones, creating the illusion of full-color photographs.

Subtle built-in front light to highlight photos: Boosting contrast and automatically adjusting to ambient conditions, the front light provides gentle vibrancy for photos without the glow of a traditional screen, with automatic shut-off to keep the frame dark at night.

Cordless Flexibility: With up to three months of battery life on a single charge*, Ink can be placed anywhere in the home.

Ultra-slim: At just 0.6" thick, Ink is the thinnest e-paper frame available, designed to join a gallery wall or stand alone. Ink comes with a wall-mount and tabletop stand.

Thoughtful material-inspired design: A graphite-inspired bezel, paper-textured matting, and glossy finish evoke the look of a traditional framed print.

"Innovation at Aura starts with understanding how people want to live with their photos. A top request has been a truly wireless frame with minimal charging, and e-paper is the only technology today that can deliver that," said Eric Jensen, Aura's Chief Technology Officer and co-founder. "Because Aura frames are designed for sharing and displaying photos of loved ones, we hold color accuracy, brightness, and overall photo reproduction to a higher standard—even while working within the unique characteristics of e-paper, such as its narrower palette, more muted tones, refresh process, and pixel structure. Ink is just the beginning of how we'll keep advancing this technology for photos in the home."

SMARTER FEATURES, SIMPLER EXPERIENCE

The Ink frame sets up in minutes and connects through the Aura Frames app, offering unlimited, subscription-free sharing central to Aura's platform:

Effortless setup: From box to wall in just minutes, users can connect to WiFi® and set up Ink using an intuitive QR code guide.

Invite loved ones: Friends and family can privately contribute photos from anywhere, turning the frame into a shared album.

Stay with your memories longer: To encourage mindful viewing and extend battery life, Ink refreshes overnight to show a new photo each day, though you can see more images using the app or on-frame buttons.

On-frame controls: Hidden buttons allow manual changes in addition to control via the Aura app.

Designed to be tech hidden in plain sight, Ink has also officially been Calm Tech Certified® from the Calm Tech Institute, for its purpose of minimizing digital noise and alert fatigue. Aura is the first and only digital frame to earn this recognition. For vibrant, high-resolution displays, Aura's HD LCD frames remain an excellent choice for buyers.

Aura Ink is now available for $499 at auraframes.com in the United States. Ink's e-paper frame joins Aura's top-rated line-up of digital HD frames, including the best-selling Carver, the versatile Aspen, and the wall-mountable Walden. For more information, visit auraframes.com.

*Up to three months of battery life when changing one photo per day. Battery life will vary and depends on a number of factors, including, but not limited to, the frequency of image updates, the light level in the room where the frame is located, the amount of time per day the front light is illuminated, the location of the frame and whether it is in a high-traffic area, and environmental factors (e.g. WiFi® strength, Bluetooth® connectivity, and room temperature).

ABOUT AURA

Aura is the leading innovator in digital picture frames, built on the belief that photos and memories keep us close to the people who matter most. Founded in 2016, Aura reimagined the digital frame into a private space to share life's moments only with the loved ones you invite, making it easy to send photos and videos from anywhere in the world using the Aura Frames app and have them beautifully displayed at home. With a top-rated line of frames and an intuitive, free photo sharing app, Aura consistently delivers unmatched quality through intentional home-inspired design, thoughtfully calibrated displays, a privacy-first architecture, and a platform that keeps getting better with new features. In doing so, Aura is leading the way for a connected future that strengthens real-life relationships. Today, millions around the world use Aura, with each frame creating small circles of family and friends sharing and reliving unlimited memories together.

Aura is headquartered in New York City, with products available on auraframes.com and through partner retailers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Mexico. Learn more at auraframes.com.

