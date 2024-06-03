Meet Cheer Pack North America at Expo Pack 2024 in Mexico City

Our sustainable spouted pouch solutions have a significantly more positive environmental impact as compared to other packaging types, which we are eager to demonstrate at EXPO PACK 2024! Post this

CHEERCircle™ Recycle-Ready and PCR spouted pouches with Vizi™ caps are leading-edge packaging solutions that enable your brand to contribute to a circular economy. By utilizing All-PE mono-material recycle-ready spouted pouches or post-consumer recycled content (PCR) within the multi-laminate film structure, your brand can actively contribute to a more sustainable packaging approach.

Vizi™ caps deliver improved visibility of tamper-evidency, sustainability and grip. Compared to another supplier's cap, the Vizi™ cap eliminates ~4 tons of plastic from the landfill for every 10 million spouted pouches and caps sold. Vizi™ caps, when used with our new CHEERCircle™ spouted pouches, can reduce your carbon footprint by up to 25% when not recycled and 56% when recycled! (LCA available on request).

Cubes™ side-gusset spouted pouches (8.6mm or 14mm spout sizes available depending on product viscosity) in 250 ml, 330 ml, 355 ml, 500 ml and 1,000 ml sizes, enable brand owners to merchandise their products in a larger, more cube-efficient, sustainable, and convenient package. Cubes™ is an ideal e-commerce package solution, including the ability to transport SIOC (ships in own container).

MultiFlex™ inverted spouted pouches are the only inverted spouted pouches that can stand on their cap or gusset and are offered in standard or custom shapes in an ambient, foil or clear AlOx structure. This game-changing flexible package solution, which significantly reduces packaging weight, is ideal for multi-servings of a wide-variety of products including dairy, nut butters, toppings, sauces, condiments and skin care.

MultiFlex™ large corner spouted pouches in 250 ml, 500 ml and 1,000 ml sizes are large, easy-to-pour packages that are ideal for multi-serving liquid applications including back-of-house in foodservice and filling reusable containers.

"Our sustainable spouted pouch solutions have a significantly more positive environmental impact as compared to other packaging types, which we are eager to demonstrate at EXPO PACK 2024! Our innovations in Recycle-Ready and PCR spouted pouches will give your company a leading edge in sustainability and add to your contribution to a circular economy. We look forward to seeing you in Mexico City!" Jim Insel, Vice President of Sales, Cheer Pack NA.

Explore the CHEER PACK® Innovation Center (CP-IC):

Learn more about our state-of-the-art research and development hub, the CHEER PACK® Innovation Center (CP-IC). The CP-IC accelerates the development and testing of flexible spouted pouch and cap packaging solutions, offering a range of resources including rapid prototyping, custom pouch creation, film sealing, and testing equipment. Additionally, three types of production loaner filling machines are available so brand owners can offer commercial-ready packaging solutions.

Join Us at EXPO PACK:

To arrange a meeting with a Cheer Pack NA representative at EXPO PACK 2024 and learn more about our sustainable packaging solutions, please visit our website www.cheerpack.com or contact us at 1-888-593-2214.

About Cheer Pack North America

Cheer Pack North America is the leading manufacturer of spouted flexible pouch and cap packaging in North America. The company, located in West Bridgewater, Massachusetts, is a fully-integrated supplier of 'Made in USA' standard and custom injection molded parts, flexible flat and spouted pouches, and strategic partner with leading spouted pouch filling equipment suppliers.

We offer premade spouted pouches on rails - or the individual pouch, spout and cap components separately - to provide an innovative, sustainable, and highly functional package designed to meet the industry's strictest safety standards. Our spouted pouches feature a sealed-in, easy flow spout with a recloseable, tamper-evident cap, which are available in a wide variety of colors, shapes, sizes, and materials.

CHEER PACK® spouted or flat pouches, caps and fitments are ideal for all types of liquid and viscous food and non-food product applications including hot fill, retort, cold / ambient fill, and high-pressure processing. Our Cheer Pack Innovation Center™ is designed to fast-track new product projects to optimize Brand Owner commercial success.

For additional information, please feel free to click Cheer Pack Brochures to access the e-version of our Full Line brochure.

