Meet. Deal. Win: Registration Opens for DHI conNextions 2024, the Premier Tradeshow & Conference for the Non-Residential Door and Hardware Industry

"The education at DHI coNextions provides professionals in the commercial door and hardware space the opportunity to receive their CEP credentials that are vital to their professional recertifications," Jessica Lombardo, Director, Event Content & Programming at DHI coNextions said. Post this

Attendees can expect:

Tradeshow Exhibition: Featuring exhibitors showcasing the newest products and technologies in door hardware, security, and access control.

Educational Sessions: Explore over 28 hours of certification courses led by industry experts in 2024 (up from 22 hours last year). The revamped education program will provide a comprehensive approach to vital topics such as code compliance, trends and technology, business management, safe schools, healthcare, and more.

Networking Events: Opportunities to connect with peers, industry leaders, and potential partners through receptions, educational discussions, and social gatherings.

Keynote Address: Insights from Keynote Speaker, Angela Buttimer ; Owner; Atlanta Center for Mindfulness & Well-Being, on how mindful leadership can revolutionize your business operations, driving higher performance, productivity, and profitability.

"The education at DHI coNextions provides professionals in the commercial door and hardware space the opportunity to receive their continued education program (CEP) credentials that are vital to their professional recertifications," Jessica Lombardo, Director, Event Content + Programming at DHI coNextions said. "With that in mind, we took a good look at programming for 2024 and worked with industry leaders to provide compelling and engaging content that addresses the critical issues our industry is facing today - and will continue to be challenged with in the future."

Through high-quality education and hands-on training, facilitated networking and demonstrations of the latest products and technology, DHI conNextions provides door security and safety professionals with the collective intelligence needed to advance their careers and grow their businesses in today's rapidly evolving market.

"DHI conNextions is not just a tradeshow; it's where industry professionals come to collaborate, learn, and shape the future of our field," said Amy Schwandt, Chief Revenue Officer, DHI conNextions. "With our 2024 event, we are excited to provide a platform for knowledge exchange and business growth that is unmatched in our industry. We look forward to bringing our excitement for this event to Las Vegas and show you how we're working to better the industry together."

Super Saver registration discounts are available until August 15, 2024, offering significant savings for those who register early. For more information on registration, exhibitor opportunities, and the event schedule, visit http://www.dhiconnextions.com.

About DHI conNextions

DHI conNextions is the only conference and trade show serving the non-residential door and hardware industry in North America. Through high-quality education and hands-on training, facilitated networking and demonstrations of the latest products and technology, DHI conNextions provides door security and safety professionals with the collective intelligence needed to advance their careers and grow their businesses in today's rapidly evolving market. For more information, visit http://www.dhiconnextions.com.

About IRONMARKETS

IRONMARKETS is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform serving the heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content to its audiences through its industry-leading digital properties, tradeshows, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. It also provides advertisers the analytics, data, and ability to reach their target audience. Learn more at https://www.iron.markets/

Media Contact

Chantal Zimmermann, IRONMARKETS, 800-538-5544, [email protected], https://www.iron.markets/

Amy Schwandt, IRONMARKETS, 800-538-5544, [email protected], https://www.iron.markets/

SOURCE IRONMARKETS