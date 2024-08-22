Meet Miausi: The Calico Cat on a Quest for Family and Love

"My goal is to help our furry friends find a home through adoption and Miausi's story," Vasquez said. "One day, I'd like to make Miausi an important character as Hello Kitty is and see her on the shelves of every library and gift shop." Post this

"I hope readers may be intrigued by Miausi's curious nature and adventurous spirit," Vasquez said. "Through her eyes, they may discover that there is magic found in every bite, moment, and meaning of family."

A professional graphic designer, Vasquez illustrated each page adorned with vibrant colors ready to leap off the page, inviting young readers to read repeatedly and help their furry friends around them.

"Miausi: the calico cat"

By Karen Castellanos Vasquez

ISBN: 9781665744515 (softcover); 9781665744522 (hardcover); 9781665744508 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Karen Castellanos Vasquez is a Mexican graphic designer and illustrator currently living in Seattle, Wash., with her husband Alfredo and Miausi. Karen is passionate about illustrating her best friend, Miausi, a loving, charismatic and curious calico cat. Karen desires to share the fun and fabulous adventures she has experienced with Miausi through the years. To learn more, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/845213-miausi.

