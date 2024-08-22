Meet Miausi: The Calico Cat on a Quest for Family and Love

New children's book follows a fabulous cat on an adventure full of tasty food and places
SEATTLE, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A fluffy coat that may resemble a cloud, that's the calico cat! With a blend of white, orange, black, and each unique, a calico is the main character in author Karen Castellanos Vasquez's new book, "Miausi: the calico cat".
Readers follow Miausi as she navigates the world, fueled by her dream of finding a loving family to call her own. From savoring the taste of pizza to shopping the aisles of a grocery store, Miausi's journey is filled with unexpected twists and turns, as she discovers that sometimes, the most exciting adventure is being a part of a family.
"I hope readers may be intrigued by Miausi's curious nature and adventurous spirit," Vasquez said. "Through her eyes, they may discover that there is magic found in every bite, moment, and meaning of family."
A professional graphic designer, Vasquez illustrated each page adorned with vibrant colors ready to leap off the page, inviting young readers to read repeatedly and help their furry friends around them.
"My goal is to help our furry friends find a home through adoption and Miausi's story," Vasquez said. "One day, I'd like to make Miausi an important character as Hello Kitty is and see her on the shelves of every library and gift shop."
"Miausi: the calico cat"
By Karen Castellanos Vasquez
ISBN: 9781665744515 (softcover); 9781665744522 (hardcover); 9781665744508 (electronic)
Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
Karen Castellanos Vasquez is a Mexican graphic designer and illustrator currently living in Seattle, Wash., with her husband Alfredo and Miausi. Karen is passionate about illustrating her best friend, Miausi, a loving, charismatic and curious calico cat. Karen desires to share the fun and fabulous adventures she has experienced with Miausi through the years. To learn more, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/845213-miausi.
General Inquiries:
LAVIDGE – Phoenix
Taylor Moralez
[email protected]
Media Contact
Taylor Moralez, LAVIDGE, 4803066597, [email protected]
