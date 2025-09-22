Meet Personize™: The Generative Personalization Engine That's Changing How Sales and Marketing Teams Win Deals

"With Personize we scaled high-quality, on-brand content across thousands of pages and grew our organic SEO by more than 50 percent." — Sean Mahon, CEO of ASAP Marketplace Post this

"Generative AI gave us the ability to automate content. But Generative Personalization is the leap that actually transforms sales and marketing," said Hamed Taheri, CEO & Founder of Personize. "By introducing the Generative Personalization Engine, we're giving teams an intelligent customer memory and the ability to activate it instantly across campaigns. It's the missing piece that makes personalization at scale real, automatic, and revenue-generating."

Another major innovation announced is the Personize AI ContentProducer™ feature: It expands the power of personalization beyond email and outbound by generating fully researched, SEO- and AI-optimized blog posts, articles, and thought-leadership content automatically. With AI ContentProducer, marketing teams can turn hundreds of topics into publish-ready content tailored to specific audiences, industries, and buyer stages, accelerating inbound programs while ensuring every asset reflects the same personalized intelligence that powers sales outreach.

Early adopters are already validating the power of Personize in the market.

"As CEO, one of my biggest strategic challenges was scaling organic growth in a way that balanced quality, cost, and speed. We needed a solution that could deliver thousands of pages of high-quality, on-brand content while also making our SEO strategy economically viable," said Sean Mahon, CEO of ASAP Marketplace. "Personize was the breakthrough we were missing. With its Generative Personalization Engine, we were able to grow our organic SEO by more than 50 percent, while maintaining the voice and standards of our best copywriters."

Key Capabilities of Personize

CortexUCM — Unified Customer Memory: A first-of-its-kind living memory that connects every interaction across sales, marketing, and customer experience.

AI ContentProducer: Automatically generates SEO- and AI-optimized, personalized blog posts, articles, and thought-leadership content at scale.

AI Studio: Build, test, and deploy AI agents inside HubSpot — no code required.

AI Researcher: Autonomously analyzes CRM and web data to uncover deep prospect insights.

AI Writer: Generates tailored emails, LinkedIn messages, call scripts, and landing pages in seconds.

AI Properties: Embeds live AI-generated insights into HubSpot fields for real-time automation.

AI AgentCatalog: Access reusable AI agents or create your own to extend capabilities instantly.

Availability & Founders Club

Personize and its newest innovations are available beginning September 22, 2025. To celebrate, the company is launching the Founders Club, limited to the first 25 members, offering exclusive benefits, direct community, and early access to product innovations. Applications are being received at www.personize.ai/founders-club

Learn More

Join us on September 24 for the unveiling of Personize, the Generative Personalization Engine redefining how businesses connect with customers. This exclusive live event will showcase groundbreaking AI innovations that deliver individualized experiences at scale, powered by deep HubSpot integration and advanced multi-agent orchestration. Join the debut of the next era in personalization, and the chance to see Personize in action at: https://luma.com/wtz5rvgb

About Personize

Personize is the Generative Personalization Engine (GPE) built natively inside HubSpot, empowering teams to deliver true 1:1 personalization at scale. By combining deep customer memory with multi-agent AI, Personize helps businesses increase engagement, accelerate revenue, and create more meaningful customer experiences. Designed for marketing, sales, and GTM innovators, Personize turns CRM data into smarter actions and measurable growth. Learn more at www.personize.ai

