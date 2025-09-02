Meet Revup: The Revenue Optimization Orchestrator Turning Payment Challenges Into Growth

"We started as a B2C payments department and grew into a fintech division, bringing in experts from Adyen, Primer, Trustly, and Fiserv. That expertise powers Revup today. Our mission is proactive revenue optimization." - Rodrigo Puig-Mir, Chief Executive Officer at Revup Post this

A Journey Rooted in Necessity

Revup's story began within the Payments and Fraud department of a Barcelona-based business incubator. While searching for a payment service provider (PSP) capable of supporting diverse business models, the team instead found a market that was fragmented, costly, and unreliable. To close this gap, they created Macropay Payment Orchestrator - a platform built for flexibility, reliability, and growth.

Over the next decade, through iteration and hands-on experience with merchants across 150 countries, that foundation evolved into Revup: a smart revenue optimization orchestrator built to turn payment challenges into profits. Along the way, the company recruited leaders from Adyen, Primer, Trustly, and Fiserv, whose industry know-how forms the backbone of Revup today.

The Challenge: Payment Fragmentation Costs Merchants Revenue

For merchants, today's payment landscape is filled with hurdles that drain efficiency and revenue:

Fragmented PSP integrations and poor retry strategies, leaving recoverable revenue on the table

Lack of token control and limited payments expertise, creating compliance risks and slowing resolution

control and limited payments expertise, creating compliance risks and slowing resolution Weak ecosystems that limit partnerships and growth opportunities



The Solution: Smart Payment Orchestration for Revenue Optimization

Revup addresses these challenges by:

Strengthening compliance and control: PCI DSS certification and full token ownership reduce regulatory risk, eliminate PSP lock-in, and cut third-party dependence

ownership reduce regulatory risk, eliminate PSP lock-in, and cut third-party dependence Protecting revenue at every stage: An in-house chargeback management tool and dedicated fraud expertise give merchants faster dispute resolution and greater confidence at scale

expertise give merchants faster dispute resolution and greater confidence at scale Enabling business agility: A flexible subscription module with real-time modification options ensures merchants can adapt quickly to evolving needs

What Sets Revup Apart

Revup is more than a payments orchestrator. It's a revenue optimization engine designed to give merchants independence, resilience, and growth at scale.

Key differentiators include:

Smart orchestration with adaptive routing and retries

Full token ownership, avoiding PSP lock-in

ownership, avoiding PSP lock-in Ecosystem building for stronger partnerships

Regulatory rigor for reduced risk at scale

Revenue-first features to maximize recovery

Unified data and insights for better decision-making



From Incubator Roots to the Global Market and What's Next

Developed over a decade, Revup now brings its proven model to merchants worldwide.

Míriam Mendoza Holguín, Chief Product & Strategy Officer at Revup said:

"By automatically retrying soft-declined payments through alternate PSPs, we've helped merchants recover nearly a quarter of failed transactions. Combined with multi-PSP orchestration, this approach has also cut IT costs by up to 80% while boosting authorization rates. Payments shouldn't create friction - they should drive growth, and that's exactly what Revup enables."

Rodrigo Puig-Mir, Chief Executive Officer at Revup, added:

"We started as a B2C payments department and grew into a fintech division, bringing in experts from Adyen, Primer, Trustly, and Fiserv. That expertise powers Revup today. But this launch isn't just about a product. It's about helping merchants scale securely with orchestration, machine learning, and advanced fraud prevention. Our mission is proactive revenue optimization."

About Revup

Revup is a revenue optimization orchestrator helping merchants worldwide maximize growth through smarter payments, stronger compliance, and resilient ecosystems. Built on over a decade of payments and fraud expertise, Revup empowers businesses to turn payment challenges into revenue opportunities.

https://www.revuppayments.com/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/revuppayments/

Media Contact

Sneha Padavala, Revup Payments, 353 834335389, [email protected], https://www.revuppayments.com/

SOURCE Revup Payments