Meet Revup: The Revenue Optimization Orchestrator Turning Payment Challenges Into Growth

News provided by

Revup Payments

Sep 02, 2025, 10:30 ET


Revup, formerly known as Macropay Payment Orchestrator, has officially launched as a revenue optimization orchestrator helping merchants worldwide turn payment challenges into growth. Built on more than a decade of payments and fraud expertise, Revup offers token ownership, adaptive routing, and compliance-first features proven to recover up to 25% of failed transactions. With PCI DSS certification, chargeback management, and smart orchestration, Revup enables businesses to scale securely while maximizing revenue.

BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Macropay Payment Orchestrator has officially rebranded as Revup, marking a new era in revenue optimization. Built from over a decade of payments expertise, Revup puts merchants in control with token ownership, adaptive routing, and revenue-first features proven to recover nearly a quarter of failed transactions.

Barcelona, [1st September] - Revup, a revenue optimization orchestrator that helps merchants turn payments into profits, officially launches today. What began as an internal solution to streamline payments has evolved into a global platform designed to help businesses recover more revenue, strengthen compliance, and scale with confidence.

A Journey Rooted in Necessity

Revup's story began within the Payments and Fraud department of a Barcelona-based business incubator. While searching for a payment service provider (PSP) capable of supporting diverse business models, the team instead found a market that was fragmented, costly, and unreliable. To close this gap, they created Macropay Payment Orchestrator - a platform built for flexibility, reliability, and growth.

Over the next decade, through iteration and hands-on experience with merchants across 150 countries, that foundation evolved into Revup: a smart revenue optimization orchestrator built to turn payment challenges into profits. Along the way, the company recruited leaders from Adyen, Primer, Trustly, and Fiserv, whose industry know-how forms the backbone of Revup today.

The Challenge: Payment Fragmentation Costs Merchants Revenue

For merchants, today's payment landscape is filled with hurdles that drain efficiency and revenue:

  • Fragmented PSP integrations and poor retry strategies, leaving recoverable revenue on the table
  • Lack of token control and limited payments expertise, creating compliance risks and slowing resolution
  • Weak ecosystems that limit partnerships and growth opportunities
  •  

The Solution: Smart Payment Orchestration for Revenue Optimization

Revup addresses these challenges by:

  • Strengthening compliance and control: PCI DSS certification and full token ownership reduce regulatory risk, eliminate PSP lock-in, and cut third-party dependence
  • Protecting revenue at every stage: An in-house chargeback management tool and dedicated fraud expertise give merchants faster dispute resolution and greater confidence at scale
  • Enabling business agility: A flexible subscription module with real-time modification options ensures merchants can adapt quickly to evolving needs

What Sets Revup Apart

Revup is more than a payments orchestrator. It's a revenue optimization engine designed to give merchants independence, resilience, and growth at scale.

Key differentiators include:

  • Smart orchestration with adaptive routing and retries
  • Full token ownership, avoiding PSP lock-in
  • Ecosystem building for stronger partnerships
  • Regulatory rigor for reduced risk at scale
  • Revenue-first features to maximize recovery
  • Unified data and insights for better decision-making
  •  

From Incubator Roots to the Global Market and What's Next

Developed over a decade, Revup now brings its proven model to merchants worldwide.

Míriam Mendoza Holguín, Chief Product & Strategy Officer at Revup said:

"By automatically retrying soft-declined payments through alternate PSPs, we've helped merchants recover nearly a quarter of failed transactions. Combined with multi-PSP orchestration, this approach has also cut IT costs by up to 80% while boosting authorization rates. Payments shouldn't create friction - they should drive growth, and that's exactly what Revup enables."

Rodrigo Puig-Mir, Chief Executive Officer at Revup, added:

"We started as a B2C payments department and grew into a fintech division, bringing in experts from Adyen, Primer, Trustly, and Fiserv. That expertise powers Revup today. But this launch isn't just about a product. It's about helping merchants scale securely with orchestration, machine learning, and advanced fraud prevention. Our mission is proactive revenue optimization."

About Revup

Revup is a revenue optimization orchestrator helping merchants worldwide maximize growth through smarter payments, stronger compliance, and resilient ecosystems. Built on over a decade of payments and fraud expertise, Revup empowers businesses to turn payment challenges into revenue opportunities.

https://www.revuppayments.com/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/revuppayments/

Media Contact

Sneha Padavala, Revup Payments, 353 834335389, [email protected], https://www.revuppayments.com/

SOURCE Revup Payments