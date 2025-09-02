Meet Revup: The Revenue Optimization Orchestrator Turning Payment Challenges Into Growth

Revup, formerly known as Macropay Payment Orchestrator, has officially launched as a revenue optimization orchestrator helping merchants worldwide turn payment challenges into growth. Built on more than a decade of payments and fraud expertise, Revup offers token ownership, adaptive routing, and compliance-first features proven to recover up to 25% of failed transactions. With PCI DSS certification, chargeback management, and smart orchestration, Revup enables businesses to scale securely while maximizing revenue.
BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Macropay Payment Orchestrator has officially rebranded as Revup, marking a new era in revenue optimization. Built from over a decade of payments expertise, Revup puts merchants in control with token ownership, adaptive routing, and revenue-first features proven to recover nearly a quarter of failed transactions.
A Journey Rooted in Necessity
Revup's story began within the Payments and Fraud department of a Barcelona-based business incubator. While searching for a payment service provider (PSP) capable of supporting diverse business models, the team instead found a market that was fragmented, costly, and unreliable. To close this gap, they created Macropay Payment Orchestrator - a platform built for flexibility, reliability, and growth.
Over the next decade, through iteration and hands-on experience with merchants across 150 countries, that foundation evolved into Revup: a smart revenue optimization orchestrator built to turn payment challenges into profits. Along the way, the company recruited leaders from Adyen, Primer, Trustly, and Fiserv, whose industry know-how forms the backbone of Revup today.
The Challenge: Payment Fragmentation Costs Merchants Revenue
For merchants, today's payment landscape is filled with hurdles that drain efficiency and revenue:
- Fragmented PSP integrations and poor retry strategies, leaving recoverable revenue on the table
- Lack of token control and limited payments expertise, creating compliance risks and slowing resolution
- Weak ecosystems that limit partnerships and growth opportunities
The Solution: Smart Payment Orchestration for Revenue Optimization
Revup addresses these challenges by:
- Strengthening compliance and control: PCI DSS certification and full token ownership reduce regulatory risk, eliminate PSP lock-in, and cut third-party dependence
- Protecting revenue at every stage: An in-house chargeback management tool and dedicated fraud expertise give merchants faster dispute resolution and greater confidence at scale
- Enabling business agility: A flexible subscription module with real-time modification options ensures merchants can adapt quickly to evolving needs
What Sets Revup Apart
Revup is more than a payments orchestrator. It's a revenue optimization engine designed to give merchants independence, resilience, and growth at scale.
Key differentiators include:
- Smart orchestration with adaptive routing and retries
- Full token ownership, avoiding PSP lock-in
- Ecosystem building for stronger partnerships
- Regulatory rigor for reduced risk at scale
- Revenue-first features to maximize recovery
- Unified data and insights for better decision-making
From Incubator Roots to the Global Market and What's Next
Developed over a decade, Revup now brings its proven model to merchants worldwide.
Míriam Mendoza Holguín, Chief Product & Strategy Officer at Revup said:
"By automatically retrying soft-declined payments through alternate PSPs, we've helped merchants recover nearly a quarter of failed transactions. Combined with multi-PSP orchestration, this approach has also cut IT costs by up to 80% while boosting authorization rates. Payments shouldn't create friction - they should drive growth, and that's exactly what Revup enables."
Rodrigo Puig-Mir, Chief Executive Officer at Revup, added:
"We started as a B2C payments department and grew into a fintech division, bringing in experts from Adyen, Primer, Trustly, and Fiserv. That expertise powers Revup today. But this launch isn't just about a product. It's about helping merchants scale securely with orchestration, machine learning, and advanced fraud prevention. Our mission is proactive revenue optimization."
About Revup
Revup is a revenue optimization orchestrator helping merchants worldwide maximize growth through smarter payments, stronger compliance, and resilient ecosystems. Built on over a decade of payments and fraud expertise, Revup empowers businesses to turn payment challenges into revenue opportunities.
