Meet SMA H2T®: Lipsie's Multi-Agent Engine for Brand-Right Translation

Lipsie introduces SMA H2T® — a multi-agent translation engine blending AI precision with human expertise to deliver publication-ready content faster, with full brand consistency and traceability. Designed for enterprises seeking both speed and human insight, SMA H2T® turns translation into a human-supervised, agent-driven workflow from brief to final file.

PARIS, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today Lipsie unveiled SMA H2T®, a multi-agent translation system that pairs specialized AI agents with expert linguists to deliver publication-ready content across the technical, legal, marketing, and audiovisual fields—faster, with stronger brand consistency, and fully traceable quality control. The system orchestrates agents for content preparation, contextual analysis, terminology governance, smart layout, and cognitive QA, with human reviewers leading each step.