Meet SMA H2T®: Lipsie's Multi-Agent Engine for Brand-Right Translation

Lipsie introduces SMA H2T® — a multi-agent translation engine blending AI precision with human expertise to deliver publication-ready content faster, with full brand consistency and traceability. Designed for enterprises seeking both speed and human insight, SMA H2T® turns translation into a human-supervised, agent-driven workflow from brief to final file.
PARIS, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today Lipsie unveiled SMA H2T®, a multi-agent translation system that pairs specialized AI agents with expert linguists to deliver publication-ready content across the technical, legal, marketing, and audiovisual fields—faster, with stronger brand consistency, and fully traceable quality control. The system orchestrates agents for content preparation, contextual analysis, terminology governance, smart layout, and cognitive QA, with human reviewers leading each step.
"Enterprises shouldn't have to choose between speed and subtlety," said Charles Chaouat, CEO of Lipsie. "By pairing agentic automation with expert linguists, SMA H2T® drives stronger consistency and faster delivery, while preserving a human voice in every language."
Why it matters
- Agentic foundation, human-led delivery. Dedicated agents handle context, terminology, layout, and QA in real time while translators, reviewers, and project managers make final decisions, keeping brand voice and regulatory needs intact.
- Multimodal in, polished out. Projects start with smart normalization of text, visuals, audio, and code, then flow through automated contextual analysis, adaptive glossaries, and terminology optimization for consistent messaging across markets.
- Production-grade finishes. Smart layout reproduces multilingual designs; cognitive QA runs live checks on structure, style, and terms; senior linguists finalize for publication.
SMA H2T® reflects a broader industry shift toward multi-agent (agentic) AI—coordinated agents automating complex tasks under enterprise guardrails—now spreading across consulting and technology ecosystems.
"SMA H2T® gives organizations a pragmatic on-ramp to agentic AI," Charles Chaouat added. "You get measurable gains in throughput and consistency, with full human oversight and auditability from brief to final file."
How SMA H2T® works (at a glance)
- Smart prep & normalization of all formats (text, images, audio, code) into structured text for downstream agents.
- Context & terminology agents build a tailored linguistic profile and adaptive, cross-language meta-glossaries.
- Human translation, AI-assisted (e.g., Trados + agentic QA), preserving tone and intent.
- Smart layout reproduces multilingual designs and inserts translated text at scale.
- Cognitive QA & human validation ensure consistency, compliance, and "ready-to-publish" quality.
Availability
SMA H2T® is available today to new and existing Lipsie clients.
A full feature overview is available here :
- In English: H2T® Multi-Agent System – The Next Generation of Human and AI Translation Technologies
- En français : SMA H2T® – La nouvelle génération de technologies de traduction humaine et IA
- Auf Deutsch : SMA H2T® – Die neue Generation menschlicher und KI-gestützter Übersetzungstechnologien
- In italiano : SMA H2T® – La nuova generazione delle tecnologie di traduzione umana e IA
About Lipsie
Lipsie is a translation and localization agency with 20+ years of experience across technical, editorial, and audiovisual content. The company's H2T® (Human Translation Technology) methodology emphasizes rigorous project management, terminology governance, and documented quality assurance to deliver fast, reliable, and cost-effective outcomes.
