Meet the 2025 We Love Tech Awards Winners: Where Innovation Takes Center Stage

Innovation is the heartbeat of enterprise tech—and these winners aren't just building the future, they're accelerating it. The We Love Tech Awards are about shining a spotlight on the boldest thinkers, the most impactful solutions, and the people pushing boundaries every single day.

After months of judging by our expert panel, we're proud to reveal the 2025 Winners and Finalists—a group of game-changers spanning AI, Cloud, IoT, Customer Experience, and beyond.

This Year's Standouts: 2025 Winners

These companies and products aren't just innovating—they're setting new standards for excellence:

🏢 VAI Cloud LLC — Cloud Computing

🏢 Klearcom — Customer Experience

🧠 EY WeVerse — Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning (ML)

🧠 Veryon Reliability — Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning (ML)

🌩️ Dynex Quantum Powered Solutions — Cloud Computing

🤖 Alorica - evoAI — Customer Experience

🧩 Cyara AI-Led CX Transformation Platform — Customer Experience

📊 VERDAZO — Enterprise Technology

🎮 TD Treat Island Tycoon (Roblox) — Gaming

📡 Hytera US Inc — Internet of Things (IoT)

💸 DailyPay's On-Demand Pay Solution

💬 CallTower GCC High for Microsoft Teams — SaaS/UCaaS/XaaS

🌱 Enablon ESG Excellence — SaaS/UCaaS/XaaS

🕶️ TD Immersive Learning — Virtual Reality (VR)/Augmented Reality (AR)

Each winner receives a blockchain-based Verix® certificate, a royalty-free award badge, press amplification, and spotlight opportunities—including appearances on my show.

2025 Finalists: Visionaries in the Making

These finalists impressed our judges with their bold ideas and innovative thinking:

💡 CCH Tagetik Intelligent Platform — Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning (ML)

📶 TEAL (Teal Communications, Inc.) — Internet of Things (IoT)

🛠️ Omnira Asset Planner — SaaS/UCaaS/XaaS

🎧 Genesys Cloud Contact Center — Contact Center

Join Us Live: Online Awards Show – May 14, 2025

Mark your calendars! Evan Kirstel will host the Official 2025 We Love Tech Awards Show LIVE on May 14, 2025. Join us as we reveal exclusive behind-the-scenes stories, spotlight the winners, and talk innovation with leaders shaping the future.

🎟️ Watch Live: https://linktr.ee/EvanKirstel

Why These Awards Matter

The We Love Tech Awards are more than a trophy—they're a movement. Here's what sets us apart:

🔊 Social-First Recognition: Winners are amplified across my 550K+ followers on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and beyond.

🌐 Inclusive & Diverse Categories: From VR to Cloud, AI to Gaming, we spotlight innovation wherever it thrives.

🎥 A Live Show Experience: This isn't a boring webcast. It's a high-energy digital celebration—designed for a global, tech-forward audience.

Let's Keep Building the Future

This program isn't just about recognizing excellence—it's about elevating voices, forging community, and shaping what's next. Whether you're a marketer, founder, or technologist, now's your time to shine.

💡 Visit www.welovetechawards.com to learn more, subscribe for updates, or get involved.

Let's celebrate what's next in tech—together.

About Evan Kirstel

Evan Kirstel, a top B2B tech influencer, boasts an impressive social reach of over 550,000 followers across his podcast and platforms like YouTube, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram. With years of experience working with Fortune 1000 brands, Evan helps companies harness social media for strategic growth, audience engagement, and social selling. Learn more at https://www.evankirstel.com/.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers. Learn more at https://www.bintelligence.com/.

