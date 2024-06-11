Meet the Future of Printing: TROY's WF-C21000 MICR Color Printer Delivers Color, MICR & Speed In One Machine

"Our aim with the TROY WF-C21000 is to provide businesses with a comprehensive printing solution that seamlessly integrates quality MICR check printing with their brand's vibrant identity," said Ari Mellon, TROY's VP of Sales and Marketing. Post this

But it doesn't stop there. The TROY WF-C21000 goes beyond color logos, utilizing White Paper Manufacturing capabilities to elevate plain checks by infusing them with full-color backgrounds and security elements like pantographs.

"Our aim with the TROY WF-C21000 is to provide businesses with a comprehensive printing solution that seamlessly integrates quality MICR check printing with their brand's vibrant identity," said Ari Mellon, TROY's VP of Sales and Marketing. "Now, companies can proudly display their custom logos in color on their checks and documents with utmost efficiency."

Beyond color printing, the TROY WF-C21000 performs at top printing speeds of up to 100 impressions per minute. Whether it's high-volume MICR checks or other documents, businesses can rely on the TROY WF-C21000 to deliver exceptional performance without compromising quality.

TROY understands the importance of a smooth transition, which is why the TROY WF-C21000 MICR Color Printer seamlessly integrates into existing check printing workflows and software systems. With the flexibility to configure the printer in clusters, businesses have complete control to scale printing operations based on specific requirements.

Security remains paramount. TROY's advanced MICR inks ensure that checks printed with the TROY WF-C21000 are fortified against tampering, providing businesses with peace of mind amidst rising check fraud.

The TROY WF-C21000 MICR Color Printer represents a significant advancement in printing technology, empowering businesses to stand out while maintaining the highest standards of security. To learn more about the WF-C21000 and explore how it can streamline printing operations, visit http://www.colormicr.com.

About TROY Group, Inc.:

TROY Group, Inc. is a leading provider of secure on-demand printing solutions for businesses worldwide. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, TROY delivers cutting-edge printing technologies that enable organizations to enhance financial security, streamline operations, and achieve their printing objectives with confidence.

