Meet the Mastodon: A Rare Discovery 12,000 Years in the Making Comes to Thanksgiving Point

LEHI, Utah, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thanksgiving Point is excited to announce the arrival of a remarkable new specimen at the Mountain America Museum of Ancient Life — a juvenile mastodon estimated to have lived between 10,000 and 12,000 years ago. This exceptionally preserved fossil, discovered in northern Indiana, is believed to be one of the most complete mastodon specimens ever found in the central United States.

Unearthed over the course of several years from the wetlands near the Little Kankakee River, the mastodon, known scientifically as Mammut americanum, offers a rare and detailed glimpse into life during the last Ice Age. Estimated to have been about 12 years old at the time of its death, this young mastodon roamed the lush wetlands of the region long before modern civilization emerged.

Now, this incredible piece of prehistoric history will be on display at the Mountain America Museum of Ancient Life, one of the world's largest displays of mounted dinosaurs and fossils. Guests can stand face to face with the mastodon and experience the awe of encountering a creature that once thundered across Ice Age landscapes starting December 13th, 2025.

"The arrival of the mastodon adds a powerful new chapter to the Mountain America Museum of Ancient Life," said McKay Christensen, Chief Executive Officer at Thanksgiving Point. "It represents both a window into Earth's ancient past and a reminder of the scientific curiosity that drives discovery. We're thrilled to share this incredible piece of history with the Utah community."

Preserved for future generations, the mastodon embodies Thanksgiving Point's mission as a nonprofit organization to inspire, educate, and connect families through hands-on learning and exploration. The new temporary exhibit invites guests of all ages to discover the wonder of ancient worlds and the stories they continue to tell today.

About the Mountain America Museum of Ancient Life

The Museum of Ancient Life at Thanksgiving Point is home to one of the world's largest collections of mounted dinosaurs and fossils. From towering T. rexes to tiny trilobites, guests can explore millions of years of natural history through interactive exhibits and hands-on discovery.

About Thanksgiving Point

Thanksgiving Point is a nonprofit organization located in Lehi, Utah, dedicated to inspiring, educating, and connecting families through nature, science, and wonder. Its five award-winning venues include Ashton Gardens, Butterfly Biosphere, Museum of Natural Curiosity, Museum of Ancient Life, and Curiosity Farms, along with a year-round calendar of events, programs, and festivals.

