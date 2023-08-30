Meet the New July Carry On Pro With a Hardshell Front Pocket for Your Laptop and Travel Essentials

July's latest innovation, the Carry On Pro, offers travelers a stylish and resilient companion featuring top-of-the-line details and a range of attractive new colors.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- July is setting a new standard for convenient and stylish travel with its new Carry On Pro. The innovative carry-on luggage is now available in seven exquisite colors crafted to suit every style: Charcoal, Navy, Forest, Sand, Clay, Shadow, and Moss.

Founded in Australia in 2019, frequent travelers and July founders Richard Li and Athan Didaskalou spoke with hundreds of travelers and read thousands of online reviews to find out the key pain points and desires in luggage. Believing that everyone should have the pleasure of experiencing well-designed products, without spending the equivalent of a trip to Tulum, they made it their mission to create thoughtfully designed products that upgrade the travel experience.

The Carry On Pro is designed to endure, thanks to its strong German polycarbonate shell and front pocket. The water-resistant and stain-proof nylon lining ensures protection against the unexpected, while leather finishes on the nylon straps and hinges add a touch of sophistication.

The YKK Japanese zippers and a stain-proof nylon laundry bag offer support, safety, and convenience on the go. For those interested in learning more about the Carry On Pro, visit July's website for its full range of customizations and specifications.

About July: July is revolutionizing the travel accessories industry by focusing on considered design and seamless travel. Rejecting the traditional model of short-lived, overpriced goods, July has taken a customer-centric approach, reading thousands of reviews to create innovative, unbreakable designs. The result is a unique blend of form and function, democratizing lifelong quality in travel.

Press Contact:

Audrey Hiltabidle

972.467.3599

Media Contact

Lily Rayner, July, 909.913.9047, [email protected], https://july.com/us/

SOURCE July