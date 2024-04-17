Meet the New Yardzen: An Entirely Rethought Platform for Outdoor Renovation with AI at the Core

Yardzen creates end-to-end solution for landscape renovation with new AI-powered platform updates: YardAI for personalized inspiration and Contractor Connect for securely hiring a pro
MARIN COUNTY, Calif., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Yardzen, the leading landscaping service in the United States, today announced the expansion of its beloved design platform to become a true end-to-end solution for outdoor renovation, inclusive of AI-powered landscaping inspiration, custom design and secure contractor hiring.
At a time when homeowners are staying in their homes longer, investing more in outdoor living spaces and favoring a streamlined digital experience, Yardzen wants to simplify the process.
"We've learned two things over the course of designing more than 50,000 American yards: the outdoor renovation journey is non-linear, and homeowners prefer to return to a single platform for the entire process," said Allison Messner, Co-Founder and CEO of Yardzen. "The new Yardzen we're unveiling today meets homeowners where they are and provides a centralized hub to manage all – from design idea inception all the way to a completed outdoor space."
Starting today, anyone considering updates to their outdoor space can leverage Yardzen's design and build expertise through two new experiences: YardAI and Contractor Connect. Everything is built on top of the Yardzen platform, which is rich with local knowledge across the United States.
YardAI: See the potential of your front yard in seconds. Uniquely trained on custom Yardzen designs, YardAI uses generative AI to give you style-specific concepts for your front yard. Simply upload a photo of your front yard and receive four unique concepts based on your style selections. From there, you can build on your concepts with a custom design from Yardzen's expert team of designers or hire a local pro through Contractor Connect.
Contractor Connect: A marketplace for hiring a Yardzen-vetted landscape contractor. Message, schedule, and hire your pro all in one place with Yardzen's secure payment options. The best part: Yardzen's new Estimate Match Guarantee, which means if you hire a pro through Yardzen you'll have peace of mind that you're getting a fair market price.
"Today's homeowners are more likely to improve their outdoor living spaces to increase their quality of life and more likely to hire a pro to do the work than past generations," continued Messner. "This is just our latest investment in designing the absolute best experience imaginable, and moves us closer to our ultimate goal of helping people live better outside."
ABOUT YARDZEN
Founded in 2018, Yardzen is changing the landscape design and build process by delivering a fundamentally better experience to homeowners and contractors, alike. From the online studio to the field, clients are treated to a custom design firm experience that respects their time and aligns with their priorities, before being connected to a network of vetted pros who can bring their design or concepts to life. Named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative companies, Apartment Therapy's Changemakers and Inc. Female Founded 100. For more information, please visit yardzen.com.
