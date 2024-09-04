Meet Your New Favorite Snack: the Better-For-You & Better-For-The-Environment Pipcorn Fries

Pipcorn Heirloom Snacks® is turning up the crunch factor this fall with the launch of their latest snacking sensation: Pipcorn Fries.

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pipcorn Heirloom Snacks® is turning up the crunch factor this fall with the launch of their latest snacking sensation: Pipcorn Fries. This highly anticipated addition to the Pipcorn product family features three irresistible flavors—Fiery Cheddar Fries, Cheddar Fries, and Truffle Fries—that are sure to become your new go-to snack.

Inspired by a love for nostalgic flavors and a commitment to better-for-you ingredients, Pipcorn Fries are made with premium, non-GMO heirloom corn and are gluten-free. These snacks are designed for those who want to indulge without all the guilt. Starting today, you can get your hands on all these delicious fries through www.pipsnacks.com, with the retail rollout kicking off in September. Look for Fiery Cheddar Fries at Kroger locations nationwide, and both Fiery Cheddar Fries and Cheddar Fries for sale at Meijer stores.

Pipcorn Fries have taken your favorite snack and made it even better. The Fiery Cheddar Fries bring the heat with a spicy kick that's perfectly balanced by creamy cheddar—ideal for those who like their snacks with a bit of a bite. The Cheddar Fries offer a comforting, cheesy taste that's perfect for snack lovers of all ages. And for a touch of luxury, the Truffle Fries deliver a rich flavor that's perfect for anyone looking to elevate their snacking game.

"We set out to capture that unmistakable crunch and flavor from everyone's favorite snack, but do it in a way that aligns with Pipcorn's commitment to quality and sustainability," Joe DePetrillo, CEO of Pipcorn. "By using heirloom corn and baking our fries to perfection, we've created a snack that not only tastes amazing but also makes you feel a little better about what you're eating. We're excited to share these new fries with our customers and can't wait to see how they enjoy them."

Pipcorn isn't just about delivering incredible flavor—it's about making a positive impact. By using heirloom corn, Pipcorn not only crafts delicious snacks but also helps conserve agricultural biodiversity that might otherwise diminish. The company saves seeds from each harvest for future planting, supporting family farmers who cultivate the corn using traditional methods passed down through generations. This approach ensures the preservation of a vital piece of agricultural heritage, making Pipcorn's offerings truly beneficial for consumers and the environment alike.

With Pipcorn Fries, you can relive the joy of those classic snack moments—just with a little more sophistication. Whether you're a spice lover, a cheese enthusiast, or a truffle aficionado, there's a Pipcorn Fry for you. So, grab a bag (or two) and get ready to crunch your way to snacking bliss!

For more delicious updates, visit www.pipsnacks.com and follow on social media @pipcornheirloomsnacks.

More About PIPCORN HEIRLOOM SNACKS®:

PIPCORN HEIRLOOM SNACKS® is a better-for-you, salty snack brand made with heirloom corn, offering Mini Popcorn, Cheese Balls, Crunchies, Corn Dippers and Twists; simple, real ingredients that are whole grain, gluten-free, and Non-GMO Project Verified. Pipcorn was founded in 2012 by Jeff Martin, his sister Jen Martin and his wife, Teresa Tsou and became a Shark Tank success story when backed by Barbara Corcoran in 2015. Pipcorn was crowned as one of "Oprah's Favorite Things" three times and is beloved by celebrities, families, and on-the-go snackers across the nation. Pipcorn Heirloom Snacks encourages you to snack on your own terms. Pipcorn has over 30,000 points of distribution nationwide and is available at retailers including Whole Foods Market, Target, Sprouts, Kroger, Thrive Market, Misfits Market, The Giant Company, The Fresh Market, Meijer and more.

