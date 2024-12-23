Meeting the Challenge of Innovation and Sustainability in Aviation

"I would like us all to think about the bright future of aviation, sustainability, innovation and opportunity. We can make it better by ensuring that we're handing the next generation a strong aerospace ecosystem to build upon." Post this

Three panels informed the day. The first, "How Innovation and Sustainability are Transforming Aviation," was moderated by Brice Casey, University of Maryland School of Public Policy with panelists Captain Houston Mills, president, flight operations and safety, UPS and past chair FAA's Advanced Aviation Advisory Committee; Nathaniel Kimball, climate advisor, Watershed; Mr. Aidan O'Donnell, general manager, New Jersey airports (Newark and Teterboro), The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey; and Greg Pecoraro, Executive Director, NASAO.

The second panel, "New Career Opportunities for Sustainable Aviation," was moderated by DeVivo with panelists Domenic Proscia, vice president of training, Vaughn College; Ed Hill Jr, international representative of the IBEW; and Mr. Ryan Naru, senior specialist, government affairs, Joby Aviation.

Lastly a panel asking the question "How can Policy Drive Innovation in Financing Investment in Aviation?" moderated by Dr. Irving Mintzer, professor, University of Maryland, Smith School of Business with panelists Dr. William Farrell, management department associate professor, Vaughn College; Cheryl Krongard, director, Air Lease Corporation; and Barsky.

The final keynote address by Dr. Russell Read, Co-founder and Managing Partner, C Change Group, discussed infrastructure projects and financing, and his work on the Anchorage Alaska Airport Expansion and other efforts to transform aviation to address sustainability.

The main themes from the day included the:

Ongoing commitment and inclusion by connecting with underrepresented and under resourced communities;

Importance of collaboration among educational institutions, industry, and government to build public trust and ensure the successful integration of new technologies;

Development of innovative and efficient solutions which will include sustainable aviation fuels, electrification of ground equipment, and the integration of new technologies like electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft;

Need to address infrastructure and power needs including creative financing options for infrastructure improvements, innovative energy storage, and distribution solutions;

Required exploration of economic and commercial viability of new technologies with a deeper understanding of the return on investment for infrastructure projects and the need for a viable commercial model;

Continuous collaboration with policy makers and regulatory agencies for support;

Compelling need to center talent development and apprenticeships to ensure a pipeline of talent for the future.

"This was an incredible day of exchanging ideas about the vision for aviation, particularly in the New York City region. We need to frame a collaborative, innovative and inclusive approach to ensure the sustainable growth and success of the industry while preparing and developing the aviation workforce of tomorrow," said DeVivo.

