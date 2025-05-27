MeetingPulse Launches Voting Groups: Advanced Segmentation for More Precise Decision-Making with Multiple Delegate Types

With Voting Groups, we've created a powerful solution that respects organizational complexity while maintaining the security, compliance, and ease-of-use that our customers expect. Post this

Voting Groups builds upon MeetingPulse's comprehensive ballot voting system by allowing meeting organizers to create dynamic voter segments based on participant attributes, roles, or any custom data field. The feature addresses the growing need for more nuanced decision-making in complex organizational structures where different stakeholder groups may need to vote on different matters or with varying levels of influence.

"Organizations today are recognizing that 'one-size-fits-all' voting doesn't always meet their governance needs," said Aaron Lifshin, CEO of MeetingPulse. "With Voting Groups, we've created a powerful solution that respects organizational complexity while maintaining the security, compliance, and ease-of-use that our customers expect. This transforms how organizations can approach decision-making, participant segmentation, and the management of the entire voting process, particularly at larger annual meetings and conferences where there are multiple delegate types."

Custom Data Integration Drives Enhanced Voting Experiences

The new Voting Groups feature leverages MeetingPulse's upgraded custom data capabilities, allowing account admins to:

Define and assign participants to specific voting segments

Apply conditional logic that automatically routes participants to appropriate voting questions based on their responses, role or profile data

Use a single MeetingPulse "meeting" instance to create voting scenarios where different groups have proportional voting power based on organizational rules

Easily exclude guests, speakers and other participants who are not eligible to vote

Establish group-specific proxy voting permissions that adhere to organizational bylaws

Use the MeetingPulse Broadcast View to display real-time results to an audience

"What makes Voting Groups particularly powerful is its integration with our conditional logic functionality," explained Lifshin. "Now, organizations can tailor each participant's specific role, ensuring that the right people are voting on the right ballot questions."

Compliance and Reporting

Voting Groups maintains MeetingPulse's commitment to compliance, including support for governance needs such as Robert's Rules of Order and HOA regulations. The feature includes comprehensive audit trails and real-time reporting that tracks voting by group, providing transparency while maintaining appropriate legal and privacy controls.

Versatility Across Meeting Formats

Like all MeetingPulse features, Voting Groups works across in-person, virtual, and hybrid meetings. The mobile-first design ensures that participants can vote from any device, regardless of location, while maintaining the security and integrity of the voting process.

"As organizations increasingly adopt flexible meeting formats, voting systems need to adapt," said Lifshin. "Voting Groups works flawlessly whether your participants are in the boardroom, at a large conference, or spread across multiple time zones in an asynchronous voting scenario."

Availability

Voting Groups is available immediately to most MeetingPulse customers as part of their existing subscription. New customers can access the feature with any MeetingPulse plan that includes voting functionality.

To learn more about Voting Groups and how it can manage and transform organizational decision-making, visit the MeetingPulse website or schedule a demonstration.

About MeetingPulse

MeetingPulse is an industry leader in real-time audience engagement solutions, empowering organizations to connect meaningfully with their audiences during virtual, hybrid, and in-person events. From live polls and Q&A tools to advanced AI-driven insights, MeetingPulse continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in audience interaction. Discover more at meetingpulse.net.

