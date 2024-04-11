Mega Mega Team On The Move; The Legacy Real Estate Team Joins eXp Realty

Partnering with Tyler, Jarom, and The Legacy Real Estate team is something we could not be more excited about." - Kevin Kauffman and Fred Weaver, Group 4610 brokered by eXp Realty. Post this

In 2024 they have grown to over 80 agents and are on pace to close more deals than last year.

"The eXp Realty model allows us to partner with team owners and agents we would have never had the opportunity to partner with otherwise.

"Partnering with Tyler, Jarom, and The Legacy Real Estate team is something we could not be more excited about," - Kevin Kauffman and Fred Weaver, Group 4610 brokered by eXp Realty.

The move to eXp Realty allows The Legacy Real Estate Team to tap into an extensive network of resources, innovative technology, and a global platform, ensuring that their clients receive the best possible service and outcomes.

As they embark on this new journey with eXp Realty, The Legacy Real Estate Team is excited to continue building on their legacy of trust, excellence, and unmatched service.

This move signifies not just a change in brand affiliation, but a step forward in their mission to redefine the real estate experience for their clients, agents, and the communities they serve.

About eXp Realty

eXp is one of the world's fastest-growing real estate brokerages. Breaking boundaries through highly competitive compensation packages, a unique cloud-based model and a global community of agents, leadership and partners.

