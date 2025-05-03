Mehraban Khajehnouri (Bob Nouri) Chosen for Ellis Island Medal of Honor Award

I am proud to be and selected for the 2025 Ellis Island Medal of Honor and part of an incredible organization. Post this

Bob Nouri, a respected entrepreneur and dedicated philanthropist, has significantly impacted both business and societal realms. As a successful automotive industry leader, he founded B.N. Dealerships Management Inc., and co-founded the Nouri/Shaver Automotive Group which operates over 15 auto dealerships in California and Oregon.

Beyond his business achievements, Nouri's commitment to philanthropy has touched numerous lives. He serves as a board trustee for the Farhang Foundation, actively promoting Iranian culture and art. He is also a key supporter of Russell Westbrook's Why Not Foundation, empowering underserved communities through education, workforce development, and mental health resources. Additionally, Nouri has served as a director at Midnight Mission, a Los Angeles-based organization offering critical human services, including addiction recovery, rehabilitation programs, and educational training. Also, Nouri is a board member at the Ayeneh Foundation, a non-profit organization that provides educational outreach and support surrounding addiction recovery, social stigmas and health initiatives. His generous support also extends to City of Hope, an organization dedicated to top-tier cancer research and treatment.

Recognized for his leadership and community service, Nouri was honored as Citizen of the Year by the City of Van Nuys Police Department in 2021. His journey from a humble start as a janitor to becoming one of the most respected leaders in the automotive sector reflects his dedication, resilience, and commitment to community upliftment.

Bob Nouri joins an elite roster of past honorees, including U.S. Presidents, Nobel laureates, industry leaders, and cultural icons whose significant achievements have profoundly impacted American society. The Ellis Island Medal of Honor is officially recognized by the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, with each year's recipients recorded in the Congressional Record.

Recipients will be formally honored at a special ceremony held on Ellis Island on May 10, 2025. For additional details about the Ellis Island Medal of Honor and the 2025 honorees, please visit www.eihonors.org/eimoh2025.

