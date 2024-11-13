Meijer Gardens Lights Up the Holidays with International Traditions and New ENLIGHTEN Experience

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Experience the wonder of the holidays as Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park hosts its annual University of Michigan Health–West: Christmas & Holiday Traditions exhibition Nov. 27 through Jan. 5, 2025.

Guests can take in more than 40 trees and displays representing countries and cultures across the globe. This holiday tradition is in addition to Meijer Gardens' new ENLIGHTEN experience, offering an immersive experience illuminated by light displays, music and interactive displays.

Visitors will experience a winter wonderland illuminated by lights and artfully adorned trees and cultural displays, showcasing the diversity of festivities that bring people together for holiday traditions, from feasts and festivals to ceremonies and stories to crafts and carols. Meijer Gardens also transforms into a botanic winter wonderland featuring fresh poinsettias, evergreens and amaryllis, inside and out.

The Railway Garden—and the holiday wonderland encompassing it—once again will loop through three indoor garden spaces, including the Grace Jarecki Seasonal Display Greenhouse and the Earl & Donnalee Holton Victorian Garden Parlor. The unique horticultural artistry and water features of the Railway Garden, sponsored by Warner Norcross + Judd LLP, complements the trolleys, trains, and handcrafted buildings replicating 40 West Michigan landmarks. Five landmarks representing Grand Rapids Sister Cities around the world are also highlighted in the Railway Garden.

Meijer Gardens again presents the original film joy, which explores the diverse festive fabric that is holiday life across our local communities. This film will be shown continuously in the Hoffman Family Auditorium during the University of Michigan Health–West: Christmas & Holiday Traditions exhibition, and is also available on the Meijer Gardens YouTube channel.

ENLIGHTEN at Meijer Gardens

Making its debut this winter, ENLIGHTEN at Meijer Gardens offers a captivating blend of art, light, and nature. Running during evening hours from Nov. 27, 2024, to Jan. 4, 2025, this immersive experience features a stunning one-mile pathway illuminated by innovative light displays, enchanting music, interactive experiences, and world-renowned sculpture. Timed tickets for this evening experience are available now at MeijerGardens.org/ENLIGHTEN

University of Michigan Health–West: Christmas & Holiday Traditions Exhibition Programs:

Santa Visits

Fee: Included with admission.

Visit Santa and Mrs. Claus in a whimsically lit Garden Pavilion inside of the Welcome Center, near the main entrance, for a picture-perfect setting.

Tuesdays: Nov. 26, Dec. 3, 10, and 17 | 5–8 pm

Cultural Music

Fee: Included with admission.

Enjoy a variety of cultural performances in the Lena Meijer Tropical Conservatory.

Tuesdays: Nov. 26, Dec. 3, 10, and 17 | 5–8 pm

The Original Dickens Carolers

Fee: Included with admission.

The Original Dickens Carolers roam the BISSELL and Gunberg corridors, singing holiday favorites and bringing good cheer.

Saturdays: Nov. 30, Dec. 7, 14, and 21 | 1–4 pm

Rooftop Reindeer

Fee: Included with admission.

Visit Michigan's Farm Garden for a close-up reindeer experience—and maybe even touch their soft velvety noses. Reindeer provided by Rooftop Landing Reindeer Farm.

Saturdays: Nov. 30, Dec. 7, 14, and 21 | 1–4 pm

The following programs are offered in conjunction with West Michigan community partners who will share their holiday gatherings and traditions.

Celebrating Ghanaian Holiday Traditions

Grand Rapids Sister Cities – International Ga District Committee

Sunday, Dec. 1, 2–3 pm

Celebrating Mexican Holiday Traditions

Hispanic Center of West Michigan

Sunday, Dec. 8, 2–3 pm

Celebrating Ukrainian Holiday Traditions

Ukrainian American Archives & Museum / Ukrainian Society of Michigan

Sunday, Dec. 15, 2–3 pm

PLEASE NOTE: Meijer Gardens will be closed Nov. 28, Dec. 24, 25, and 31, and Jan. 1.

University of Michigan Health–West: Christmas & Holiday Traditions is made possible by University of Michigan Health–West; The Meijer Foundation; Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Foundation; Botanic and Sculpture Societies of Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park; Michigan Arts and Culture Council, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts; Life EMS; Michigan Public; FOX17; and Star 105.7. The Railway Garden is sponsored by Warner Norcross + Judd LLP. The exhibition is also made possible by the many volunteers who donate hundreds of hours to decorate trees and set up displays.

About Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, one of the world's most significant botanic and sculpture experiences, was named the 2023 and 2024 Best Sculpture Park in the United States by USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards and listed as the 90th-most-visited art museum in the world and 15th most visited in the country by The Art Newspaper, the leading global art news publication. Education programs welcome 80,000 students and guests each year. Culinary Arts & Events offerings include weddings, corporate meetings and award-winning catering. The 158-acre main campus features Michigan's largest tropical conservatory; one of the country's largest interactive children's gardens; arid and Victorian gardens with bronze sculptures by Edgar Degas and Auguste Rodin; a carnivorous plant house; outdoor gardens, including a replica 1930s-era farm garden; an 8-acre Japanese garden featuring contemporary sculpture; and a 1,900-seat outdoor amphitheater garden, showcasing an eclectic mix of world-renowned touring musicians each summer. The permanent collection highlights hundreds of sculptures from internationally acclaimed artists Magdalena Abakanowicz, El Anatsui, Louise Bourgeois, Alexander Calder, Mark di Suvero, Marshall Fredericks, Henry Moore, Michele Oka Donor, Beverly Pepper, Jaume Plensa, Auguste Rodin, Richard Serra, Yinka Shonibare CBE and Ai Weiwei, among others. Indoor galleries with changing sculpture exhibitions have presented shows by Jonathan Borofsky, Edgar Degas, Jim Dine, Richard Hunt, Cristina Iglesias, Rebecca Louise Law, Pablo Picasso, George Segal and others.

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park promotes the enjoyment, understanding, and appreciation of gardens, sculpture, the natural environment, and the arts.

