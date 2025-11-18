Meijer Gardens Lights Up the Holidays With International Traditions and Return of ENLIGHTEN Outdoor Light Spectacle

Experience the magic of the season as Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park hosts its annual University of Michigan Health—West: Christmas & Holiday Traditions exhibition, on view Nov. 26 through Jan. 4, 2026.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Experience the magic of the season as Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park in Grand Rapids, Michigan hosts its annual University of Michigan Health—West: Christmas & Holiday Traditions exhibition, on view Nov. 26 through Jan. 4, 2026.

Guests can explore more than 40 decorated trees and cultural displays representing holiday traditions from around the world. This holiday tradition is in addition to ENLIGHTEN at Meijer Gardens Presented by PNC Bank, returning for its second year, offering an immersive holiday light experience.

This beloved annual exhibition continues to highlight global customs through festive décor, storytelling, music and community programming. From handmade ornaments and ceremonial displays to traditional foods and folklore, the celebration showcases the many ways people gather in joy and meaning throughout the season. Meijer Gardens is transformed into a botanical winter wonderland indoors and out, with poinsettias, evergreens, amaryllis, and twinkling lights.

The Railway Garden once again weaves through the Grace Jarecki Seasonal Display Greenhouse, the Earl & Donnalee Holton Victorian Garden Parlor, and other indoor spaces. Handcrafted buildings, trolleys, and trains bring West Michigan landmarks and Grand Rapids' Sister Cities to life, inviting guests to step inside a living landscape where art, architecture, and nature move in harmony. This immersive garden experience connects community and culture, offering a sense of wonder that transcends scale.

ENLIGHTEN at Meijer Gardens

Returning for its second year is ENLIGHTEN at Meijer Gardens Presented by PNC Bank, an immersive evening experience that blends light, nature, art and sound in extraordinary ways. Running during evening hours from Nov. 24 to Jan. 3, 2026, this specially ticketed nighttime event invites guests to walk a curated 1-mile pathway beginning in the Frederik Meijer Gardens Amphitheater, featuring illuminated installations, ambient music, interactive displays, and its renowned sculpture collection set aglow in the winter landscape.

Timed tickets for this experience are available now at MeijerGardens.org/ENLIGHTEN.

University of Michigan Health-West: Christmas & Holiday Traditions

Exhibition Programs:

Tree Lighting Ceremony

Tuesday, Nov. 25, 6 pm

Join the University of Michigan Health-West: Christmas & Holiday Traditions tree lighting ceremony, followed by music and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Santa Claus

Saturdays: Nov. 29, December 6, 13, 20, 1–4 pm

Michigan's Farm Garden

Rooftop Reindeer

Saturdays: Nov. 29, December 6, 13, 20, 1–4 pm

Michigan's Farm Garden

Santa and Mrs. Claus in the Garden Pavilion

Tuesdays: Dec. 2, 9, 16, 5–8 pm

Garden Pavilion

Celebrating Cultural Traditions

Tuesdays, Nov. 25, December 2, 9, 16, 6 pm

BISSELL Corridor

Saturdays, Nov. 29, Dec. 6, 13, 20, 1 pm

O-A-K Theater

Various cultures will be highlighted, with musical entertainment on Tuesday evenings and corresponding programming on select Saturday afternoons.

PLEASE NOTE: Meijer Gardens will be closed Nov. 27, Dec. 24, 25, and 31, and Jan. 1. Meijer Gardens will also be closed each Monday in January and February.

University of Michigan Health–West: Christmas & Holiday Traditions is made possible by University of Michigan Health–West; The Meijer Foundation; Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Foundation; Botanic and Sculpture Societies of Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park; Michigan Arts and Culture Council, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts; Life EMS; FOX17; and Star 105.7.

ENLIGHTEN is made possible by PNC Bank, Consumers Energy, WOOD TV8, and Atucún

