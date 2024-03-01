Meister Media Worldwide Announces New CEAg World Business Venture

CEAg World is the only national multimedia brand to fully represent the many innovative businesses, leaders, and industry segments developing this emerging sector of produce grown in protected environments. Post this

"Local, fresh produce grown in controlled environments connects the food value chain from growers to final consumers and offers many economic, sustainability-related and consumer advantages," Karen Varga, CEAg World Content Lead said. "Our mission is to fully connect and engage all these innovators, online and in person, to lead this new industry forward."

CEAg World's initial focus will be on greenhouse-grown produce, the largest and most rapidly expanding controlled environment industry segment, in the United States and Canada, under the brand CEAg World Greenhouse Produce. With support from Charter Partners Berger, BioSafe Systems, BioTherm, Greener Solutions International, Legacy Labor and Philips, CEAg World Greenhouse Produce is mobilizing the industry to help it fully realize the unique opportunities for greenhouse-grown produce.

"CEAg World Greenhouse Produce fills the market void to fully engage all greenhouse-grown produce operations, whether they are a dedicated greenhouse business or integrating greenhouse production into their outdoor farming operation," said Tony D'Avino, CEAg World Business Lead. The new CEAg World Greenhouse Produce enewsletter debuts on Tuesday, Feb. 27. Sign up to receive the weekly sends.

New companion products and services for related emerging controlled environment agriculture sectors will follow later this year, serving vertical farms, urban agriculture, and other industry segments such as aquaponics and more. All sectors will convene at the inaugural CEAg World Conference & Expo this August in Raleigh, N.C., at the heart of the industry.

CEAg World is the premier gateway to build your business in the controlled environment agriculture sector. Meister Media Worldwide's decades of experience with fruit and vegetable production and greenhouse businesses – with leading national brands American Fruit Grower, American Vegetable Grower, and Greenhouse Grower – paired with strong support from strategic industry collaborators such as Agritecture, GLASE and IFPA, positions CEAg World for experience-backed thought-leadership and expert insight into this rapidly emerging market.

CEAg World is the only national multimedia brand to fully represent the many innovative businesses, leaders, and industry segments developing this new generation of produce grown in protected environments. Join us in Advancing Food Under Cover. Reach out to us today for advertising opportunities.

