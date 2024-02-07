MEK HERO Powered by ZOTAC GAMING Unveils New GeForce RTX™ 40 SUPER Series Gaming Desktop PCs with 3-years of Warranty Coverage for the Graphics Card Component

Fusing Gaming Excellence with Precision and Performance

IRWINDALE, Calif., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ZOTAC USA Inc., a leading manufacturer of innovative gaming hardware solutions, is thrilled to announce the market launch of three new MEK HERO pre-built Gaming PCs: the MEK HERO A7647S, A7647STI, and A7748S built using the latest ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX™ 4070 SUPER Twin Edge OC, ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX™ 4070 Ti SUPER Trinity OC White Edition, and ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX™ 4080 SUPER Trinity Black Edition Graphic Cards. These are teamed up with AMD Ryzen 5 7600 and Ryzen 7 7700X processors, offering stunning 4K graphics for unprecedented gaming performance with AI-accelerated DLSS 3.5 and Real-Time Ray Tracing, bringing gamers an immersive gaming experience. This new series of MEK HERO offers 3 years of warranty coverage, specifically for the included ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX™ 40 SUPER Series Graphics Card component.

The MEK HERO A7647S, A7647STI, and A7748S Gaming PCs feature 16GB DDR5 system memory and NVMe M.2 SSD storage, elevating PC gaming and the visual content creation process to new heights. Each MEK HERO Gaming PC undergoes meticulous assembly and hand-testing in the United States, ensuring the highest build quality. Crafted for optimal performance, durability, and an unmatched experience, MEK HERO Gaming PCs with GeForce RTX™ 40 SUPER Series Graphics Cards are tailored to meet the demands of hardcore gamers and content creators alike.

"The MEK HERO Gaming PC family is our commitment to PC gamers and enthusiasts alike, crafted to accommodate the needs of hardcore PC gamers and provide ample performance with reliability. These new additions to the MEK HERO lineup were launched to support the NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 40 SUPER Series GPUs, featuring ZOTAC GAMING's latest GeForce RTX™ 4070 SUPER, 4070 Ti SUPER, and 4080 SUPER Graphic Cards and are flawlessly equipped with the AMD Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 platform for unparalleled gaming performance and stability. Our MEK HERO team has done exhaustive research to ensure the best build quality and feature enhancement for a hassle-free user experience at an affordable price," emphasizing the core value of the MEK HERO series by Gary Lau, President of ZOTAC USA.

MEK HERO A7647S Gaming PC (GeForce RTX™ 4070 SUPER GPU):

MEK HERO A7647S is built using the latest ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX™ 4070 SUPER Twin Edge OC Graphics Card, has 20% more CUDA Cores than the previous GeForce RTX™ 4070 series, and is a great option for the newest game titles at max settings, with 1440P or 4K resolutions at 120Hz. In the most graphically intensive games, the GeForce RTX™ 4070 SUPER operates faster than the GeForce RTX™ 3090 while using a fraction of the power, and with DLSS 3.5, it's 1.5x faster. Gamers desperate for a performance Gaming PC should look no further than the MEK HERO A7647S. The ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX™ 4070 SUPER Twin Edge OC graphics with 12GB GDDR5 VRAM is factory overclocked for higher performance, features a 3-year warranty, and fuses well with the AMD Ryzen 5 7600MHz AM5 processor to ensure smooth delivery of ultra-immersive gameplay. The system is built around a capable air-cooling design, 16GB DDR5 4800MTs memory, NVMe SSD storage, and Windows 11 Home 64-bit pre-installed with no bloatware.

MEK HERO A7647STI Gaming PC (GeForce RTX™ 4070 Ti SUPER GPU):

MEK HERO A7647STI is built using the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 4070 Ti SUPER GPU. The GeForce RTX™ 4070 Ti SUPER is built with more CUDA Cores and has increased the frame buffer to 16GB, making it 1.6X faster than the GeForce RTX™ 3070 Ti and 2.5X faster with DLSS 3.5 in the most graphically demanding games. The MEK HERO A7647STI is crafted to deliver an extreme gaming experience with unmatched performance, featuring a color-matched ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX™ 4070 Ti SUPER 16GB Trinity OC White Edition Graphics Card, which is factory overclocked for higher performance and a 3-year warranty. An AMD Ryzen 5 7600MHz 6-core AM5 processor provides plenty of CPU performance, further complimenting the entire system. Each MEK HERO A7647STI gaming PC has an exceptional air cooler, 16GB DDR5 4800MTs DRAM memory, NVMe SSD storage, and Windows 11 Home OS 64-bit preinstalled with no bloatware, providing a great overall user experience.

MEK HERO A7748S Gaming PC (GeForce RTX™ 4080 SUPER GPU):

The MEK HERO A7748S is a powerhouse gaming PC that features the cutting-edge ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX™ 4080 SUPER Trinity Black Edition Graphics Card. This high-performance Graphics Card is engineered with NVIDIA's revolutionary Ada Lovelace architecture, which boasts new streaming multiprocessors, tensor cores, and Ray Tracing cores. With a generous 16GB of GDDR6X memory, an impressive 10240 CUDA cores, and a boost clock peaking at 2610 MHz, it outperforms the NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 3080 by a staggering 47% in 3D rendering speed, ensuring an unparalleled gaming and creative experience.

Every MEK HERO A7748S is precisely assembled to offer an unparalleled gaming experience. At its core lies the potent combination of ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX™ 4080 SUPER 16GB Graphics Card featuring a 3-year warranty and an AMD Ryzen 7 7700X - eight-core, sixteen-thread AM5 processor that epitomizes speed and efficiency. Cooling is paramount for operating a high-end Gaming PC; each MEK HERO A7748S has an exceptional 240mm AIO liquid cooler and fans, ensuring optimal cooling performance even under intense gaming sessions. The system's memory and storage are nothing short of impressive – boasting 16GB DDR5 at a swift rate of 4800MTs and a spacious yet rapid-fire response from its 1 TB NVMe SSD storage. Every MEK HERO comes pre-installed with the reliable Windows 11 Home 64-bit OS, with no bloatware, guaranteeing outstanding performance and reliability.

The MEK HERO is the go-to choice for Gamers seeking a golden balance between cost efficiency and high performance. It delivers a fluid gaming experience thanks to the integration of the latest ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX™ 40 SUPER Series Graphic Cards and AMD Ryzen 5/7 CPU platforms. The newly introduced models, A7647S, A7647STI, and A7748S, are designed for durability and stability. They feature robust cooling with four high-performance 120mm cooling fans and an 80+ Gold Certified Power Supply, ensuring optimal performance even under demanding conditions.

The intricately designed MEK HERO Gaming PCs are backed by a robust warranty package, ensuring peace of mind for users. The warranty includes 3 years of coverage for ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX™ 4070 SUPER, 4070 Ti SUPER, and 4080 SUPER Graphics Card components, a 1-year warranty for parts, and a 1-year warranty for labor with no registration required.

Additionally, users benefit from a lifetime of access to ZOTAC USA's dedicated tech support, reinforcing our commitment to exceptional service. The MEK HERO US-based customer service team is dedicated to delivering prompt and attentive support, contributing to a positive and seamless gaming experience for our users. (Explore more about ZOTAC warranty: click here)

MEK HERO Gaming PCs with GeForce RTX™ 40 SUPER Series are available now on Amazon, Newegg, and The ZOTAC STORE.

Availability

Amazon

A7748S: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CTYV7RG7

A7647STI: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CSPPFHT4

A7647S: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CSPMCRLL

Newegg

A7748S: https://bit.ly/47ZjZVr

A7647STI: https://bit.ly/3HuOrMi

A7647S: https://bit.ly/3UbwzxO

The ZOTAC STORE

A7748S: https://bit.ly/3UrSjWk

A7647STI: https://bit.ly/4b6cUoR

A7647S: https://bit.ly/3u6LTB3

To learn more about the MEK HERO powered by ZOTAC, visit: https://www.zotac.com/us/page/mek-hero-gaming-systems

Download product images

A7748S: https://bit.ly/3Uvwoxp

A7647STI: https://bit.ly/48LGOxg

A7647S: https://bit.ly/428dkqV

About ZOTAC

We are ZOTAC, a global manufacturer of innovation, performance, and technology. ZOTAC derives its name from the words "zone" for being distinct in the PC components and systems industry and "tact" for our superior skill, expertise, quality, and manufacturing capabilities.

With "PUSH THE LIMIT" as our motto, we are determined to redefine the standard of Graphics Cards, Mini PCs, and accessories to break into new realms and connect people with fast-moving technologies and experiences such as eSports and VR gaming.

At ZOTAC, we strive to create the latest technological products that epitomize form, utility, and style. We truly care about the experiences we create with our products and will always remain dedicated to rigorous standards and the relentless pursuit of excellence.

Follow MEK HERO Power by ZOTAC GAMING

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mek__official/

Website: https://www.zotac.com/us/page/mek-hero-gaming-systems

Follow ZOTAC:

Website: https://www.zotac.com/us

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZOTACUSA

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ZOTAC_USA

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ZOTAC_USA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/zotac_official

Discord: https://discord.gg/ZZbQXs9DhU

Pull Quote

"The MEK HERO Gaming PC family is our commitment to PC gamers and enthusiasts alike, crafted to accommodate the needs of hardcore PC gamers and provide ample performance with reliability. These new additions to the MEK HERO lineup were launched to support the GeForce RTX 40 SUPER Series GPUs..."

Media Contact

Julie Spencer, IDEE Creatives, 8184278933, [email protected], www.ideecreatives.com

SOURCE ZOTAC GAMING