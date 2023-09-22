Mela Watermelon Water announces expansion into retail including Target, and Sprouts Farmers Markets Nationwide

Mela Watermelon Water's Core 3 flavors making a splash with national distribution via Target, Sprouts, Fresh Thyme, and Gelson's.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mela Water, a line of bold, crisp 100% watermelon juice is rapidly expanding its reach across the United States, now available at select Target stores in CA, TX, AZ and GA and at target.com starting today. Mela will be available in a unique 4-pack in the brand's core 3 flavors Original Watermelon, Watermelon + Pineapple, and Watermelon + Passion Fruit. In addition to Target, Mela Water is also launching at Sprouts Farmers Markets Nationwide, Fresh Thyme across the entire Midwest and Gelson's markets in Southern California.

Mela CEO, Dom Purpura, expressed his excitement about the launch, stating, "Our mission has always been to provide a simple, healthy, and refreshingly delicious hydration experience for everyone, and launching with a household brand like Target will help us in this mission, we couldn't be more excited to be launching with them."

Additionally, Mela is launching a test innovation nationwide at Sprouts Farmers Market. This milestone marks Mela's very first national retailer, making the premium watermelon beverage more accessible than ever for consumers in Sprouts' over 400 stores across 23 states. The brand's top selling flavors will hit shelves in October.

Mela Water's partnership with Sprouts builds upon the brand's resounding success in regional markets, where it has garnered a dedicated following. This nationwide expansion represents a natural progression for Mela Water, offering its product to a broader audience of health-conscious consumers.

Mela is now more accessible than ever to health-conscious shoppers looking for a tasty and nutritious drink to fuel their active lifestyles.

About Mela:

Harnessing the hydrating power of watermelons, Mela Water is a brand of bold, crisp watermelon juice made with real fruit, for a refreshingly tropical sip anytime, anywhere. Led by a team of experienced CPG trailblazers, Mela sources the best watermelons on Earth, creating a product that comes straight from the juicy red cores to the can.

