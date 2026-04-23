Mélange de Blanc Concludes Successful April New York Bridal Market at Starrett-Lehigh Building, Highlighting Elevated Space and Strong Designer Outcomes

"Our goal has always been to create an environment that truly supports designers," said Kimberly Marcoux, CEO of Mélange de Blanc. "This season, the space at Starrett-Lehigh truly came to life in a way that felt both energizing and welcoming." Post this

Designers such as Seraphine, La Premiere, Isabell Kristensen, Rara Avis Group, Rawan Asad Couture, Demetrios, Rebecca Schoneveld and others showed off their Spring 2027 collections which featured a variety of modern designs including: Basque and Drop Waistlines, Bubble Hems, Structured Volume, Bold Lace, Romantic Details, Color and Texture and so much more.

"Our goal has always been to create an environment that truly supports designers—not just aesthetically, but in the results they're able to achieve," said Kimberly Marcoux, CEO of Mélange de Blanc. "This season, the space at Starrett-Lehigh truly came to life in a way that felt both energizing and welcoming. We saw designers engaging in meaningful conversations, writing orders, and building relationships that will extend well beyond market week. We're incredibly excited to continue growing in this amazing space at Starrett-Lehigh and to make it even bigger and better for the Fall Market in October."

The setting played a central role in shaping that experience, offering a balance of sophistication and ease that allowed both established and emerging designers to present their work with clarity and confidence.

"Showing at Mélange de Blanc this season was an incredible experience," said Justyna Smart, one of the exhibiting designers. "The space itself made such a difference. Everything felt elevated, calm and beautifully considered. We had strong appointments throughout the week and left feeling genuinely supported and excited about the connections we made."

As the New York bridal market continues to evolve, Mélange de Blanc remains committed to providing a curated, hospitality-driven environment that prioritizes quality over quantity. The April edition underscored the importance of setting, atmosphere and intentional design in creating a successful market experience for today's bridal designers.

For more information, visit https://www.melangedeblanc.com/

About Mélange de Blanc

Mélange de Blanc is a New York bridal market platform known for its intimate, curated approach to wholesale bridal. Founded in 2020 to bring the beauty and hospitality of the boutique experience into a professional market setting, Mélange de Blanc connects designers, retailers, press, and creative partners through thoughtful presentation and meaningful industry relationships. https://www.melangedeblanc.com/

About Kimberly Marcoux

Co-Founder of Mélange de Blanc, Marcoux brings more than two decades of experience across bridal retail, wholesale, sales strategy and designer development. In 2018, she co-founded Coterie White, a sales and consulting agency focused on supporting emerging bridal designers. She later co-founded Mélange de Blanc, a curated New York bridal market platform designed to create a more collaborative and elevated buying experience for designers and retailers. Today, Marcoux independently leads both companies as CEO, continuing her work championing independent designers while fostering stronger connections across the global bridal industry.

Media Contact

Holly Mitton, Mélange de Blanc, 1 6176804827, [email protected], https://www.melangedeblanc.com/

SOURCE Mélange de Blanc