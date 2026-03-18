Mélange de Blanc Introduces New Editorial Programming for Its April New York Bridal Market at Starrett-Lehigh Building

"Our goal has always been to create an environment that feels thoughtful and supportive for the people building this industry." Post this

Mélange de Blanc will also debut an Editorial Suite during show hours on April 8th and 9th. The on-site content space will feature two reservable stations: a clean white backdrop for lookbook imagery and styled vignettes for more atmospheric shoots. With photographer partners on site, designers will be able to produce polished visual content during market for use across press, retail, and digital channels.

Together, these additions reflect the evolving needs of designers today: not only appointments, but also imagery, visibility, and opportunities that extend the impact of showing during market week.

"Our goal has always been to create an environment that feels thoughtful and supportive for the people building this industry," said Kimberly Marcoux, CEO of Mélange de Blanc who co-founded the company in 2020 but recently took over as show runner last year. "I've been wanting to implement some changes to re-energize the event and this season, we are proud to introduce programming that gives designers more visibility, more usable content, and more ways to connect with buyers, press, and the broader bridal community. We know that designers invest a lot of time, money and resources to exhibit, so our aim is to provide as much support as possible to help them succeed."

The April market arrives during a more concentrated New York bridal season, making clarity and focus increasingly important for brands deciding where to show as they build momentum for the October market. In the spirit of collaboration, Atlanta Formal Markets has sponsored a Lyft Rideshare credit to ease travel for buyers between market venues. At the Starrett-Lehigh Building, Mélange de Blanc continues to offer a curated setting that prioritizes hospitality, meaningful interaction, and long-term relationships.

For more information and to attend, visit https://www.melangedeblanc.com/

About Mélange de Blanc

Mélange de Blanc is a New York bridal market platform known for its intimate, curated approach to wholesale bridal. Founded in 2020 to bring the beauty and hospitality of the boutique experience into a professional market setting, Mélange de Blanc connects designers, retailers, press, and creative partners through thoughtful presentation and meaningful industry relationships. https://www.melangedeblanc.com/

About Kimberly Marcoux

Co-Founder of Mélange de Blanc, Marcoux brings more than two decades of experience across bridal retail, wholesale, sales strategy and designer development. In 2018, she co-founded Coterie White, a sales and consulting agency focused on supporting emerging bridal designers. She later co-founded Mélange de Blanc, a curated New York bridal market platform designed to create a more collaborative and elevated buying experience for designers and retailers. Today, Marcoux independently leads both companies as CEO, continuing her work championing independent designers while fostering stronger connections across the global bridal industry.

Media Contact

Holly Mitton, Mélange de Blanc, 1 617-680-4827, [email protected], https://www.melangedeblanc.com/

SOURCE Mélange de Blanc