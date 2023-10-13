Melillo Launches Microsite to Help Businesses Transform with Consistent Hybrid Cloud

While some businesses are thriving in their hybrid cloud, many are hitting roadblocks in bringing its value to life. In offering these free resources, our goal is to arm business leaders with the knowledge and tools to succeed in their cloud journey. Tweet this

"While some businesses are thriving in their hybrid cloud, many are hitting roadblocks in bringing its value to life," said Phil Bianco, CTO, Melillo Consulting. "The hybrid cloud has the potential to reshape and elevate modern enterprises, and we want to help more businesses unlock this value to achieve the kind of transformation that drives growth and innovation. In offering these free resources, our goal is to arm business leaders with the knowledge and tools to succeed in their cloud journey."

The repository of tools includes a research-packed white paper, an at-a-glance expert video, and a Dell APEX Cloud Services hybrid cloud e-Booklet, among other information. The resources can be found here.

About Melillo

Since 1988, Melillo has been helping organizations power their business through technology. We offer a full range of complete IT solutions that address customers' on-premises, hybrid, and cloud needs, with advanced expertise in infrastructure, development, security, and data management. Serving a range of industries, including healthcare, finance, insurance, manufacturing, and other organizations, Melillo helps customers create and execute digital business acceleration strategies that lower costs, boost ROI, minimize risk, and ensure compliance.

