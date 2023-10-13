Melillo Launches Microsite to Help Businesses Transform with Consistent Hybrid Cloud

Free resources created to help more businesses thrive in the hybrid cloud
SOMERSET, England, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Melillo Consulting recently released a library of expert resources to help businesses better leverage the hybrid cloud to transform business operations. Housed in one easy-to-access location, this information addresses some of the more common challenges businesses face when moving to a hybrid cloud model.
Research shows that 82% of businesses have adopted the hybrid cloud,* but many still struggle to make sense of it. Melillo created this library as an easy way to offer free insights, advanced expertise and how-to guidance that helps more businesses learn how to use the hybrid cloud to cut costs, expand their IT capacity, boost security, scale on demand, and get a more streamlined experience across the multi-cloud, multi-edge, and multi-data center IT landscape.
"While some businesses are thriving in their hybrid cloud, many are hitting roadblocks in bringing its value to life," said Phil Bianco, CTO, Melillo Consulting. "The hybrid cloud has the potential to reshape and elevate modern enterprises, and we want to help more businesses unlock this value to achieve the kind of transformation that drives growth and innovation. In offering these free resources, our goal is to arm business leaders with the knowledge and tools to succeed in their cloud journey."
The repository of tools includes a research-packed white paper, an at-a-glance expert video, and a Dell APEX Cloud Services hybrid cloud e-Booklet, among other information. The resources can be found here.
About Melillo
Since 1988, Melillo has been helping organizations power their business through technology. We offer a full range of complete IT solutions that address customers' on-premises, hybrid, and cloud needs, with advanced expertise in infrastructure, development, security, and data management. Serving a range of industries, including healthcare, finance, insurance, manufacturing, and other organizations, Melillo helps customers create and execute digital business acceleration strategies that lower costs, boost ROI, minimize risk, and ensure compliance.
For more information, please visit https://www.melillo.com
Jackie Chalet, Melillo Consulting
