Melio Names Boaz BenDavid As First Chief Financial Officer

BenDavid Will Lead Financial Strategy as Melio Scales Operations

NEW YORK, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Melio, a leading B2B payments platform for small businesses, today announced the appointment of Boaz BenDavid as its first Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective May 26, 2024. BenDavid will play a pivotal role in driving Melio's financial strategy and operational excellence as the company scales.

With a robust background in financial leadership and strategic planning, Boaz BenDavid brings two decades of experience to Melio. Most recently, BenDavid served as the VP of Finance at Nasdaq-listed Nayax, a global commerce enablement, payments, and loyalty platform. BenDavid has also served in senior management roles at the First International Bank of Israel and KPMG.

"We are thrilled to welcome Boaz BenDavid to Melio as our new Chief Financial Officer," said Matan Bar, co-founder and CEO of Melio. "BenDavid's extensive experience and proven track record in financial leadership make him the ideal candidate to lead our financial operations and support our continued growth. Our roadmap for the coming years includes multiple product launches, new partnerships with leading financial institutions, and an emphasis on profitability."

In his new role, BenDavid will oversee initiatives to optimize financial performance, strengthen internal controls, and fuel innovation. His appointment underscores Melio's commitment to building a world-class team and strengthening the company's position as a leader in the payments industry.

"I am honored to join Melio at such an exciting time in its journey," said Boaz BenDavid, incoming CFO of Melio. "Melio's commitment to empowering small businesses is inspiring and I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at Melio to drive sustainable growth and deliver value to our customers and partners."

About Melio:

Melio is a leading B2B payments technology company that enables small and medium-sized businesses to quickly and seamlessly transfer and receive payments, helping them improve cash flow and workflow. Melio offers accounts payable and receivable as a service through integrations with the platforms of financial institutions, software providers, and marketplaces, transforming how money is transferred between businesses. Melio has headquarters in New York and an R&D center in Tel Aviv. For more information, visit meliopayments.com.

Media Contact

DeeDee Rudenstein, Melio, [email protected]

