Melior Discovery Selected as Preclinical CRO to Support Linnaeus Therapeutics' ARPA-H PROSPR Program

"Their depth of in vivo pharmacology expertise and rigorous approach to preclinical study design make them an important partner as we evaluate whether LNS8801 can preserve intrinsic capacity and improve healthspan." said Patrick Mooney, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Linnaeus Therapeutics. Post this

LNS8801, a first-in-class, oral, selective agonist of GPER, is being evaluated for its potential to preserve intrinsic capacity, defined as the integrated physical and cognitive abilities that underpin independence and resilience later in life. The program builds on clinical experience with LNS8801 in oncology and extends the development of GPER activation into healthspan-relevant biology through rigorous preclinical and translational studies. LNS8801 exemplifies the kind of asset for which Melior's in vivo expertise is well suited: an established compound whose therapeutic potential is being systematically explored in new disease contexts.

"We are very pleased to be working with Melior Discovery on this program," said Patrick Mooney, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Linnaeus Therapeutics. "Their depth of in vivo pharmacology expertise and rigorous approach to preclinical study design make them an important partner as we evaluate whether LNS8801 can preserve intrinsic capacity and improve healthspan."

"We are proud to have been chosen to support a program of this ambition. Rigorous in vivo pharmacology is the foundation on which healthspan claims must be built, and it is exactly the work Melior has specialized in for over twenty years." said Andrew Reaume, Ph.D., MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer of Melior Discovery.

The PROSPR program represents a shift toward preserving function and resilience before age-related decline has occurred, rather than treating age-related diseases after decline has set in. Melior's preclinical work is designed to generate rigorous in vivo pharmacology data to support subsequent translational and clinical evaluation of LNS8801 in healthspan preservation. The engagement reflects Melior's established role as a preclinical partner of choice for pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical developers seeking high-quality, onshore in vivo pharmacology. Melior's proprietary theraTRACE® platform and its broad catalog of validated human disease animal models allow sponsors to characterize a candidate's activity efficiently and with scientific rigor.

About Melior Discovery

Melior Discovery, Inc. is a dedicated in vivo pharmacology CRO based in Exton, Pennsylvania. Since 2005, Melior has served hundreds of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, offering validated in vivo efficacy models across a broad range of therapeutic areas, pharmacokinetic evaluations, specialized animal models, and bioanalytical services. Melior is also a pioneer of in vivo phenotypic screening and a recognized leader in drug repositioning through its proprietary theraTRACE® platform, which systematically identifies novel therapeutic indications for preclinical and development-stage drugs. For more information, visit www.meliordiscovery.com.

About Linnaeus Therapeutics

Linnaeus Therapeutics, Inc. is a privately held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small-molecule therapeutics targeting G protein-coupled receptors. Linnaeus is advancing LNS8801 across oncology and emerging healthspan-related indications through an integrated translational and clinical development strategy. For more information, visit https://linnaeustx.com/

Disclaimer

This research was, in part, funded by the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H). The views and conclusions contained in this document are those of the authors and should not be interpreted as representing the official policies, either expressed or implied, of the United States Government.

Media Contact

Patrizia Ferrante, Melior Discovery, 1 484-879-4830, [email protected], https://www.meliordiscovery.com/

SOURCE Melior Discovery