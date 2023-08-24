Melissa Hathaway joins Operation Homefront's National Board of Directors

"I am honored to join Operation Homefront. It has such an important mission in serving our military families by providing financial stability, skills development opportunities, and, most of all, hope," said Melissa Hathaway. Tweet this

"I am honored to join Operation Homefront. It has such an important mission in serving our military families by providing financial stability, skills development opportunities, and, most of all, hope," said Melissa Hathaway. "I cannot imagine a better place to dedicate my knowledge, network and time."

"On behalf of our entire board, I want to welcome Melissa to Operation Homefront," said Uli Correa, chair of Operation Homefront's board of directors. "As a globally respected leader with a passion for our important mission, we all look forward to working with Melissa as we seek to give our amazing military families the opportunity to thrive, not simply struggle to get by, in the communities – OUR communities – they have worked so hard to protect."

Hathaway is a globally recognized thought leader in the fields of cybersecurity and digital risk management and has relationships with the highest levels of governments and international institutions, including NATO, the ITU, the OAS, and the World Bank. She has a distinguished affiliation at Harvard Kennedy School's Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs, Canada's School of Public Service, and Toronto Metropolitan University. Internationally she advises programs and research initiatives at: the Digital Science Institute — European School of Management and Technology, Germany; GLOBESEC, a global think tank, Slovakia; the Centre for International Governance Innovation, Canada; the Kosciuszko Institute, Poland; and the CyberLaw Research Program at Hebrew University, Israel.

Hathaway served in two Presidential administrations where she spearheaded the Cyberspace Policy Review for President Barack Obama and led the Comprehensive National Cybersecurity Initiative for President George W. Bush. She received the National Intelligence Reform Medal and the National Intelligence Meritorious Unit Citation for her leadership. Ms. Hathaway has a B.A. degree from The American University in Washington, D.C. She has completed graduate studies in international economics and technology transfer policy and is a graduate of the U.S. Armed Forces Staff College, with a special certificate in Information Operations.

"I am thrilled Melissa will be joining our very talented board of directors," said Brig Gen (ret) John I. Pray, Jr., President and CEO of Operation Homefront. "Universally recognized as a thought leader in both the public and private sectors, Melissa is an incredibly accomplished professional who shares our deep and unwavering commitment to helping our military families in their time of need for all they have done for all of us in our nation's time of need."

About Operation Homefront: Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 85 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America's military families. For more information, visit operationhomefront.org.

Media Contact

Erin Burgy, Operation Homefront, (469) 934-7131, [email protected], www.OperationHomefront.org

SOURCE Operation Homefront