Melissa Jones Joins Planet Depos as New Account Executive

Global Court Reporting Firm Welcomes New Account Executive as Market Expands in the Northeastern U.S.
WASHINGTON, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Planet Depos, a leader in the court reporting and litigation technology industry, is excited to announce that Melissa Jones will join the company as a new account executive. With a robust background in the legal services industry, including a successful decade-long tenure at Thompson Reuters, Mrs. Jones brings 20 years of sales and management experience to Planet Depos. She will play a pivotal role servicing the greater Boston area, along with the rest of the New England market, as Planet Depos expands its presence in the Northeastern region of the U.S.
"I wanted to work with Planet Depos for their culture, but knowing their technology is best-in-class reaffirmed my decision," says Jones. "I look forward to helping firms utilize this litigation technology PD has to offer."
Mrs. Jones currently resides in Rhode Island with her husband of 17 years and two sons, ages 11 and 14. In her spare time, she likes to golf and ski, in addition to traveling around the New England area cheering for a peewee hockey team, where her 11-year-old plays and her husband coaches.
"We are thrilled that Melissa is joining Planet Depos," says Jennifer Parratt, Vice President of Sales. "Her vast knowledge, experience and background in the legal industry are a perfect fit and will position her to serve her clients well."
About Planet Depos
Headquartered in Washington, DC, and with over 50 offices around the world, Planet Depos is the only international court reporting agency led by court reporters and world-renowned industry experts. Planet Depos provides court reporting and litigation technology services throughout the United States and abroad to international law firms, worldwide corporations and government entities. The company has extensive experience reporting complex matters around the globe, including arbitrations, trials and depositions. A forward-thinking company, Planet Depos is conversant with the latest technologies and works closely with clients to implement case-winning tools, including remote depositions, streaming text and video, digital court reporting and digital exhibits.
