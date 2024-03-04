Melissa Jones Joins Planet Depos as New Account Executive

I wanted to work with Planet Depos for their culture, but knowing their technology is best-in-class reaffirmed my decision. Post this

Mrs. Jones currently resides in Rhode Island with her husband of 17 years and two sons, ages 11 and 14. In her spare time, she likes to golf and ski, in addition to traveling around the New England area cheering for a peewee hockey team, where her 11-year-old plays and her husband coaches.

"We are thrilled that Melissa is joining Planet Depos," says Jennifer Parratt, Vice President of Sales. "Her vast knowledge, experience and background in the legal industry are a perfect fit and will position her to serve her clients well."

About Planet Depos

Headquartered in Washington, DC, and with over 50 offices around the world, Planet Depos is the only international court reporting agency led by court reporters and world-renowned industry experts. Planet Depos provides court reporting and litigation technology services throughout the United States and abroad to international law firms, worldwide corporations and government entities. The company has extensive experience reporting complex matters around the globe, including arbitrations, trials and depositions. A forward-thinking company, Planet Depos is conversant with the latest technologies and works closely with clients to implement case-winning tools, including remote depositions, streaming text and video, digital court reporting and digital exhibits.

