Melissa O'Hara Joins FirstService Residential's MidAtlantic Executive Lifestyle Leadership Team

"I'm grateful to join the FirstService Residential team and for the opportunity to work alongside the industry leaders," said O'Hara, senior vice president, FirstService Residential. "I am honored to deliver the highest level of service and support to FirstService's impressive portfolio of associations throughout the MidAtlantic region."

In her role, she will provide leadership and operational oversight and act as a resource for the entire Lifestyle team across the MidAtlantic, including Virginia, Maryland, Washington D.C., West Virginia, and Delaware. O'Hara will report directly to Trent Harrison, president, MidAtlantic.

"We are excited to have Melissa on our executive leadership team," said Trent Harrison, president, MidAtlantic, FirstService Residential. "She has a proven track record of successful business process mapping, organizational change management, and strategic planning, all critical components as we grow our Lifestyle portfolio in these key markets."

Lifestyle communities are large-scale, amenity-rich communities that can be age-restricted, multi-generational, or high-rise. FirstService's Lifestyle teams ensure residents enjoy resort-style living with amenities and programming to deliver an elevated lifestyle experience. FirstService Residential offers their associates, board members, and residents exceptional support, resources and best practices, and technology to deliver service excellence.

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

